Debris from Titan submersible recovered

CatastropheCanadaDebris from Titan submersible recoveredTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheCanadaMark Espiner1 hour ago1 hour agoThe US Coast Guard says presumed human remains and debris from the doomed Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. The fate of its five passengers made headlines after it went missing on a tourist expedition to the wreck of the Titanic.https://p.dw.com/p/4TD7PAdvertisement