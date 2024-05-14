  1. Skip to content
Mark Espiner

Mark is a Berlin-based reporter and producer for DW TV News.

Featured stories by Mark Espiner

A balding man, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is escorted by police officers ahead of a hearing at Moscow's Basmanny District Court

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza appeals prison sentence

The Russian activist is serving a lengthy prison sentence, on charges critics have said are politically motivated.
PoliticsMay 14, 202401:25 min
Stories by Mark Espiner

Israel's Iron Dome defense system launches missiles to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon, seen over Hula Valley, northern Israel, on April 12, 2024.

How Israel defends itself against missile attacks

Israel has been developing a sophisticated and multilayered air-defense system for decades.
ConflictsAugust 8, 202402:24 min
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at a press conference about the prisoner swap between Russia and Western countries

What Germany paid for the release of US prisoners in Russia

Releasing a Russian agent convicted of a brazen murder in Berlin was a difficult decision for Germany.
PoliticsAugust 2, 202401:59 min
A boy inspects the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment at the Jaouni school run by the UN

Israel-Hamas war: Airstrike near Gaza school kills dozens

An Israeli airstrike on a school near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis has killed at least 25 people.
ConflictsJuly 10, 202402:02 min
A home stands battered after Hurricane Beryl moved through the area in Surfside Beach, Texas

Storm Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean, Texas

Cleanup efforts have begun, but restoring vital services in Texas could still take some time.
CatastropheJuly 9, 202401:23 min
Japan Police officers walk beside fallen electric poles in Suzu

Rescuers race to find survivors after Japan quakes

Dozens of people are believed to still be trapped under collapsed buildings. The death toll has meanwhile risen to 62.
CatastropheJanuary 3, 202401:37 min
Chairperson of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reacts while addressing the ECOWAS head of states and government in Abuja on July 30, 2023.

Niger coup puts ECOWAS to the test

The bloc prepares to hold a special summit on Thursday. What steps can it now realistically take?
ConflictsAugust 9, 202301:26 min
