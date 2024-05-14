You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Mark Espiner
Mark is a Berlin-based reporter and producer for DW TV News.
deutschmarkuk
Featured stories by Mark Espiner
Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza appeals prison sentence
The Russian activist is serving a lengthy prison sentence, on charges critics have said are politically motivated.
Politics
05/14/2024
May 14, 2024
01:25 min
Stories by Mark Espiner
How Israel defends itself against missile attacks
How Israel defends itself against missile attacks
Israel has been developing a sophisticated and multilayered air-defense system for decades.
Conflicts
08/08/2024
August 8, 2024
02:24 min
What Germany paid for the release of US prisoners in Russia
What Germany paid for the release of US prisoners in Russia
Releasing a Russian agent convicted of a brazen murder in Berlin was a difficult decision for Germany.
Politics
08/02/2024
August 2, 2024
01:59 min
Israel-Hamas war: Airstrike near Gaza school kills dozens
Israel-Hamas war: Airstrike near Gaza school kills dozens
An Israeli airstrike on a school near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis has killed at least 25 people.
Conflicts
07/10/2024
July 10, 2024
02:02 min
Storm Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean, Texas
Storm Beryl leaves trail of destruction in Caribbean, Texas
Cleanup efforts have begun, but restoring vital services in Texas could still take some time.
Catastrophe
07/09/2024
July 9, 2024
01:23 min
Rescuers race to find survivors after Japan quakes
Rescuers race to find survivors after Japan quakes
Dozens of people are believed to still be trapped under collapsed buildings. The death toll has meanwhile risen to 62.
Catastrophe
01/03/2024
January 3, 2024
01:37 min
Niger coup puts ECOWAS to the test
Niger coup puts ECOWAS to the test
The bloc prepares to hold a special summit on Thursday. What steps can it now realistically take?
Conflicts
08/09/2023
August 9, 2023
01:26 min
