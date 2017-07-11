US: 'Beatles' jihadi sentenced to life in jail over hostage killings

A US court on Friday sentenced Alexanda Kotey to life in jail over the beheading and torturing of American hostages in Syria.

Part of the Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," 38-year-old Kotey pleaded guilty last year to the murder of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig in 2014-2015.

He was indicted on an eight-count charge for the kidnap, torture and death of American hostages, as well as providing material support to a terror group. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Although the UK government has stripped the man of his British citizenship, the fighter could be turned over to the UK after 15 years to face charges and serve the remainder of his sentence there as part of his plea bargain.



All four members of the brutal terror cell are in custody or dead

Brutal beatings, torture of hostages

The man was part of "The Beatles" — a notorious four-man IS terror cell nicknamed after the popular British band because of the members' Liverpool accents.

Kurdish forces captured the man along with a fellow member of the cell in 2018 as he tried to escape Syria to Turkey. They were handed over to US troops in Iraq and taken to Virginia to face trial in 2020 after US authorities told British officials that the terrorists would not face the death penalty.

At the hearings last September, the fighter admitted to torturing hostages with waterboarding techniques and using a stun gun to deliver electric shocks.

His group inflicted brutal beatings on hostages and posted videos of their executions online. They also forced their hostages to fight each other.

Dubbed John, Paul, George and Ringo by their hostages, the fighters were also involved in the deaths of British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning and Japanese journalists Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where did it come from? The "Islamic State" (IS) — also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh — is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it operate? IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Who is fighting back? The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How does it fund itself? One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it carry out attacks? IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

What is the 'Islamic State'? What other tactics does it use? The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How has it impacted the region? IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild. Author: Rachel Stewart



The terror cell kidnapped at least 26 hostages while operating in Syria from 2012 to 2015.

All of the cell members have either been killed or arrested by authorities. One member was killed in drone strikes in Syria back in 2015 while another is currently imprisoned in Turkey.

Yet another was convicted by a Virginia court earlier this month after a tense 11-day prosecution attended by victims' families and former hostages. He faces life in prison for lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to murder and will be sentenced in September.

