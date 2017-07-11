 US bans President Daniel Ortega and Nicaraguan officials from entry to the US | News | DW | 17.11.2021

News

US bans President Daniel Ortega and Nicaraguan officials from entry to the US

US President Joe Biden barred Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and other officials from entering the US. The move comes after a widely condemned presidential election on November 7.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo give a thumbs up after voting on November 7

Daniel Ortega and his wife hold the roles of president and vice president

The US banned Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, and other government officials from entering the US in a proclamation signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The move came in response to the November 7 presidential election in Nicaragua, which has been widely condemned by the international community as a sham.

Vote count underway in Nicaragua's presidential election

Forty members of the opposition, including seven who would have stood as candidates, were arrested so Ortega could coast to a fourth consecutive term.

What is in Biden's travel ban?

The decree Biden signed states, "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act."

The travel ban applies to all "elected officials" in Nicaragua, including members of the security forces, judges, mayors, and others, not just Ortega and his wife.

"The physical and psychological abuse of political prisoners at the hands of police and prison authorities is intolerable and cannot stand,"  the decree adds.

Prior rounds of sanctions and travel bans have yet to provoke a change of heart or course in Daniel Ortega. Analysts are skeptical the latest effort will have much deterrence value.

Nicaragua cracks down on business ahead of elections

On Monday, the US imposed a separate round of financial sanctions on Nicaragua's government.

Canada and the UK also announced sanctions against officials in Ortega's regime.

Who is Daniel Ortega?

Ortega was a Marxist activist in his youth who went on to rule Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after he led a guerrilla army that ousted the US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza.

He returned to power in 2007 and has won re-election four times, using increasingly repressive methods to maintain his hold on power.

Currently he has three allies who support him in Cuba, Venezuela and Russia.

