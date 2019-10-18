 US astronaut ends longest spaceflight by a woman | News | DW | 06.02.2020

News

US astronaut ends longest spaceflight by a woman

NASA's Christina Koch has returned to Earth, ending the longest spaceflight ever completed by a female astronaut. Koch spent nearly a year on the International Space Station.

American astronaut Christina Koch

American astronaut Christina Koch landed back on Earth on Thursday, marking the end of the longest space mission ever completed by a female astronaut.

A livestream by Russian space agency Roscosmos showed a capsule carrying Koch as well as Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russia's Alexander Skvortsov touching down safely in a snow-covered field in Kazakhstan Thursday afternoon, local time. 

Koch spent 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS), breaking a previous spaceflight record for female astronauts held by NASA's Peggy Whitson. Whitson had spent 289 days aboard the ISS.

The 41-year-old engineer from Michigan also made space history last October when she and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir completed the first-ever all-woman spacewalk

Read more: Unconscious bias in NASA's spacewalk wardrobe fail?

Koch boarded the space station last March. Her mission, originally scheduled for six moths, was extended to nearly a year once she was aboard. 

More information to follow...

kp/rt (AFP, Reuters)

