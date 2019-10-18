US astronaut ends longest spaceflight by a woman

American astronaut Christina Koch landed back on Earth on Thursday, marking the end of the longest space mission ever completed by a female astronaut.

A livestream by Russian space agency Roscosmos showed a capsule carrying Koch as well as Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russia's Alexander Skvortsov touching down safely in a snow-covered field in Kazakhstan Thursday afternoon, local time.

Koch spent 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS), breaking a previous spaceflight record for female astronauts held by NASA's Peggy Whitson. Whitson had spent 289 days aboard the ISS.

The 41-year-old engineer from Michigan also made space history last October when she and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir completed the first-ever all-woman spacewalk.

Koch boarded the space station last March. Her mission, originally scheduled for six moths, was extended to nearly a year once she was aboard.

