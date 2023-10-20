US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

After fleeing to North Korea and being held for two months, US Army Private Travis King is facing charges from the US military, including desertion and possessing images of child sex abuse.

US Army Private Travis King, who ran across the South Korean border into North Korea before being returned home, was charged with several crimes by the US military and has been detained, according to documents seen by news agencies.

The 23-year-old private has been charged on eight counts, including desertion, assault against fellow soldiers, and possessing child sex abuse images, the documents showed.

The charge of desertion can result in imprisonment for as much as three years. King is also accused of kicking and punching other officers last year, unlawfully possessing alcohol, making a false statement and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity.

King's mother Claudine Gates has asked for her son to be afforded "presumption of innocence", in a statement released by his family. She said she loved him "unconditionally," and was concerned about his mental health.

"A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed. The Army promised to investigate what happened at Camp Humphries, and I await the results," she said.

What happened with Travis King?

In July, King was facing assault changes while stationed in South Korea and was being escorted back to the United States when he managed to escape Seoul's airport and join a tour of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

A group of tourists stand near a border station not far from where King crossed Image: Sarah Jane Leslie/AP Photo/picture alliance

King then ran across the fortified border, and was quickly detained by North Korean authorities.

King was held in North Korea for two months before being released in September after negotiations. The Swedish government retrieved him and brought him to China to be handed over to the US ambassador. He was brought to a military hospital in Texas on September 28 for medical evaluation.

After King's return the US Army had deferred questions about whether King would face face disciplinary action, saying its priority has been ensuring the soldier's well-being after his time in North Korean detention.

King has not publicly shared details of his treatment while in North Korean custody.

tg/wmr (AP, Reuters)