Israel to sell Arrow 3 defense to Germany

Germany is set to buy Israel's Arrow 3 missile defense system after Washington approved the sale, Israel has said. The reported deal comes as Western nations review their air defenses in light of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The United States on Thursday gave the green light for Israel to sell the Arrow 3 missile defense system to Germany, the Israel Defense Ministry said.

The $3.3 billion (€3.2 billion) sale will be Israel's biggest-ever defense deal, the ministry said.

The Arrow 3 system, developed jointly by Israeli and US missile defense agencies, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles above the Earth's atmosphere.

Germany has said that it expects to take delivery of Arrow 3 by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Berlin is seeking to boost its air defense capabilities as a reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has ignited security fears throughout Europe.

