Israel to sell Arrow 3 defense to Germany

21 minutes ago

Germany is set to buy Israel's Arrow 3 missile defense system after Washington approved the sale, Israel has said. The reported deal comes as Western nations review their air defenses in light of Russia's war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VGEt
An Arrow 3 missile being fired
Developed by Israeli and US missile defense agencies, the Arrow 3 is designed to intercept ballistic missilesImage: israelisches Verteidigungsministerium/dpa/picture alliance

The United States on Thursday gave the green light for Israel to sell the Arrow 3 missile defense system to Germany, the Israel Defense Ministry said.

The $3.3 billion (€3.2 billion) sale will be Israel's biggest-ever defense deal, the ministry said.

The Arrow 3 system, developed jointly by Israeli and US missile defense agencies, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles above the Earth's atmosphere.

Germany has said that it expects to take delivery of Arrow 3 by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Berlin is seeking to boost its air defense capabilities as a reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has ignited security fears throughout Europe.

More to follow.

tj/sms (Reuters, dpa)
 

How can EU boost air defenses?

A Ukrainian soldier has his hand out as a small drone takes off from it

Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Conflicts2 hours ago
