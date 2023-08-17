PoliticsGermany
Israel to sell Arrow 3 defense to Germany
21 minutes ago
The United States on Thursday gave the green light for Israel to sell the Arrow 3 missile defense system to Germany, the Israel Defense Ministry said.
The $3.3 billion (€3.2 billion) sale will be Israel's biggest-ever defense deal, the ministry said.
The Arrow 3 system, developed jointly by Israeli and US missile defense agencies, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles above the Earth's atmosphere.
Germany has said that it expects to take delivery of Arrow 3 by the fourth quarter of 2025.
Berlin is seeking to boost its air defense capabilities as a reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has ignited security fears throughout Europe.
