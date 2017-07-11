Germany considering new missile defense system

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed on Sunday that his government is considering setting up a missile shield for the whole of Germany.

The missile defense system will be based on the Israeli model.

What did Scholz say?

"[A missile shield] is certainly among the things we are discussing, for good reason," Scholz told broadcaster ARD.

"We must all prepare ourselves for the fact that we have a neighbor presently ready to use force to assert its interests."

Scholz declined to give any more details on the possible plan, adding that that it was not final.

Scholz spoke about the possible missile system during an interview on the popular show 'Anne Will'

Shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Scholz announced a €100 billion ($110 billion) special fund for strengthening Germany's military.

According to German newspaper Bild, Germany's chancellor discussed how to use the fund with Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Wednesday.

What do we know about the Israeli model?

German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had previously reported that Germany was considering purchasing an Israeli Arrow 3 system. This system would cost €2 billion ($2.2 billion), the newspaper reported.

The Arrow system is capable of destroying long-range ballistic missiles and can function at altitudes as high as the stratosphere.

Israel's Arrow system is not to be confused with the Iron Dome, which destroys lower-flying short-range missiles. Germany's Bundeswehr already has a Patriot system which is capable of intercepting short-range missiles.

