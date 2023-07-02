US: 2 people killed, 28 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting

Police said that two people had been killed in the attack, and that more than one shooter had been involved. Police later said around half of the 28 people injured were under the age of 18.

Police were deployed to the scene of a mass shooting

in Baltimore, in the northeastern US state of Maryland, on Sunday.

Officials said that at least two people were killed in the attack and more than two dozen were wounded.

One 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, and another 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to a police statement.

What do we know about the shooting?

Police said that at least 28 people were wounded, some of them making their own way to hospital afterwards. A few were still in critical condition, police said.

Around 14 of the injured were thought to be under the age of 18, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a second press conference updating the media later on Sunday.

He noted that police were still trying to confirm some of the victims' ages. According to current information, their ages spanned 13 to 32.

Hundreds of people had gathered in South Baltimore on Saturday night for the "Brooklyn Day" event. Brooklyn is probably best known internationally as a district of New York city, but a southern Baltimore district shares the name.

Police said that there had been a block party in the area on overnight Saturday.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (0430 UTC/GMT).

No arrests were made when police arrived at the scene early on Sunday

Suspect not yet identified

No arrests were made immediately after the incident.

Worley said on Sunday afternoon police believed they were seeking at least two suspects, he appealed to potential witnesses to make themselves known to police.

"We know for sure that there are more than one. We don't know how many [suspects]," Worley said.

Worley had said earlier in the day that authorities were working to identify possible perpetrators and determine the motive for the attack.

"This is an extensive crime scene, our detectives are going to be here quite a while," he said.

Mayor Brandon Scott urged people to come forward to assist investigators to locate those responsible for the attack.

"This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen," Scott said.

"It again highlights the impacts and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them."

"We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives," he said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), the incident on Sunday was the US' 337th shooting involving four or more casualties this year.

