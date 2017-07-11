United States charges 15 people over Capitol violence

The US Justice Department said Friday that 15 people involved with Wednesday's Capitol riot are facing criminal charges.

Ken Kohl, a federal prosecutor with the Washington US attorney's office, said authorities did not expect to charge anyone with "incitement" or "insurrection" stemming from Wednesday's violence. Most of these individuals were charged with illegal entry into restricted buildings of Congress and violent or disorderly conduct.

They were also charged with impeding government functions as the violence delayed the confirmation of the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Democratic Party candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The lawless destruction of the US Capitol building was an attack against one of our nation's greatest institutions," said acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin in a statement.

"Just because you've left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," said Steven D'Antuono, FBI Washington Field Office's assistant director in charge.

Who was charged?

Among the 15 charged was West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself within the Capitol building. West Virginia broadcaster WSAZ showed footage earlier Friday of Evans reportedly being taken "into federal custody."

John Bryan, an attorney for Evans, said in a statement that his client "engaged in no violence, no rioting, no destruction of property, and no illegal behavior."

Richard Barnett, who was photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, and later showed a letter that he took off of her desk, was charged with theft of stationery.

Richard Barnett was one of the most well-known faces from Wednesday's events as he sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said images of Barnett with his boots on Pelosi's desk were "repulsive." He added, "those who are proven to have committed criminal acts during the storming of the Capitol will face justice."

Also facing charges was Lonnie Coffman of Alabama, who parked a truck near the Capitol that contained 11 Molotov cocktails and firearms.

Kohl said the charges announced on Friday were on the federal level and could carry a strong punishment.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1789: Storming the Bastille A Paris mob intoxicated by ideas of liberty and equality in the face of authoritarian monarchical rule sparked the French Revolution when they stormed a medieval fortress that also held freedom-loving political prisoners. The Bastille fell to the righteous mob on July 14, 1989, and such a people's coup against tyranny has long been celebrated with a public holiday in France.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1917: Insurrection in the Winter Palace Russia's October Revolution began when the Bolsheviks stormed the Winter Palace, where a provisional government was seated. Having overthrown the Russian Tsar in February, the Bolshevik uprising also known as Red October capped the revolution when it succeeded in overwhelming Saint Petersburg's Winter Palace.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1958: Iraqi military putsch In July 1958, a mob pillaged and burned the palace of King Faisal in Baghdad in Iraq and overthrew the monarchy as part of a broader military putsch to install a new republican regime. Faisal and his closest associates were killed in the revolt, with the former being publicly mutilated.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1973: Military coup in Chile Democratically elected President Salvatore Allende had been in office for three years when he was ousted in a savage military coup. Heavily armed soldiers stormed the presidential palace on September 11, 1973. Allende committed suicide and General Augusto Pinochet's brutal military dictatorship began.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages 1981: Attempted coup in Spain On February 23, 1981, Lieutenant-Governor Antonio Tejero Molina entered the Spanish Parliament with 200 military police and soldiers and held the democratically-elected congresspeople hostage for some 18 hours. King Juan Carlos intervened and insisted on a stable transition to democracy after the end of the Franco regime. The coup was thwarted and Molina subsequently served 15 years in prison.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Insurrection at the Reichstag The Reichstag or German parliament was burned to the ground in 1933 and has long been a site for insurrection, including last August when a mob protesting coronavirus protection measures tried to storm the building until police pushed them back. Like at the US Capitol, many of the protesters were aligned with the far right, included members of the extremist Reichsbürger nationalist group.

From the Bastille to the Capitol: Storming government buildings through the ages Invading the US Capitol After demonstrators gathered in Washington D.C. for a "stop the steal" rally near the cordoned-off Capitol, hundreds of angry Trump supporters set off for the building, egged on by the president's baseless claims of a stolen election. The police stationed at the Congress were apparently unprepared to deal with the violent protesters who easily broke through cordons and stormed the building. Author: Heike Mund



Another 40 people were facing lesser charges, such as curfew violations, weapons offenses and unlawful entry, in the local District of Columbia Superior Court. Many of those individuals were arraigned on Thursday and released with an order to stay out of the capital city unless it is for court appearances or meetings with their legal assistance.

Will President Trump be charged?

There have been calls for US President Donald Trump, members of his family, and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to be charged with incitement for encouraging people to take action during a rally on the National Mall in front of the Capitol building.

Kohl said, "we don't expect any charges of that nature."

kbd/sms (AFP, Reuters)