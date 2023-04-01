  1. Skip to content
A deep-sea mining vessel docked in the sea
For years, non-governmental organizations have warned against the damage of deep-sea miningImage: Jochen Tack/picture alliance
ClimateNauru

UN to start allowing deep-sea mining applications from July

60 minutes ago

The UN's decision to take deep-sea mining applications comes when there is no mining code in place. Several countries have insisted that industrial undersea mining should require strict rules.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pa4a

 After two weeks of negotiations, the International Seabed Authority has decided that it will start taking permit applications in July from companies that want to mine the ocean's floor.

The undersea mining will be conducted to extract key battery materials — cobalt, copper, nickel, and manganese — from potato-sized rocks called "polymetallic nodules" found at depths of 4 kilometers to 6 kilometers (about 2.5 miles to 3.7 miles).

The Jamaica-based ISA was established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. It holds authority over the ocean floors outside of its 167 member states' Exclusive Economic Zones.

The mining code is missing

The draft decision of ISA's governing council allows companies to file permit applications from July 9. In a virtual meeting to be held before July, the governing council will debate whether permission to applications can be delayed.

Deep sea mining - blessing or curse?

In the absence of a mining code, which has been under discussion for nearly 10 years, the 36-member council is uncertain about the process it should adopt for reviewing applications for mining contracts.

In 2021, Nauru invoked a clause that allowed it to demand a mining code be adopted within two years.

 "It is now clear that there is still a long way to go and that the two-week session in July will be largely insufficient to finalize the code," Belgian ambassador Hugo Verbist said Friday.

Mounting concerns

Voicing their concerns, several nationals called for a moratorium on industrial mining at the ISA's council meeting.

Non-governmental organizations and experts have warned against the damaging repercussions of deep-sea mining.

"Deep-sea mining would go beyond harming the seabed and have a wider impact on fish populations, marine mammals, and the essential function of the deep-sea ecosystems in regulating the climate," Vanuatu's representative, Sylvain Kalsakau, said during the negotiations.

Several countries including Canada, Australia and Belgium have insisted that mining cannot begin without strict rules.

mf/sms (AFP, Reuters)

