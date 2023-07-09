  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Heat and drought
ConflictsSudan

UN says Sudan on brink of 'full-scale civil war'

22 minutes ago

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Sudan is edging ever closer to outright civil war. He also condemned an air strike that killed more than 20 people and widespread violence in Darfur.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TdXS
Smoke and destruction the city of Al Fasher in North Darfur
Darfur has been one of the flashpoints in fighting since April, along with the capital, KhartoumImage: Stringer/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

The United Nations chief on Sunday warned that the "ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region."

Guterres made his assessment in a statement that also condemned a deadly air strike in Sudan's Omdurman city a day earlier.

What else did the UN chief say?

"There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing," Guterres said in the statement, relayed by his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Gutteres was also said to be appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Sudan's Darfur region where the UN has warned of possible crimes against humanity , as well as North Kordofan, South Kordofan and the southern Blue Nile State.

The Secretary-General reiterated his appeal for the Sudanese Armed Forces and its rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to stop fighting and commit to a lasting end to hostilities.

Guterres condemned an air strike on Saturday that was reported to have killed at least 22 people in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, which lies on the other side of the Nile.

The RSF claimed the attack killed 31 people.

Thousands dead in conflilct

Sudan descended into chaos in mid-April after months of tension between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his rival Mohammed Hamdan Daga burst into open fighting.

UN condemns Sudan armed conflict

The RSF and associated militia have established bases in residential areas, and have been accused of forcing civilians from their homes, since the war began.

The Russian private military Wagner Group is believed to have links with the RSF, as opposed to the regular army, although Wagner denies this.

There were reports of air strikes near the presidential palace in central Khartoum on Sunday, as well as machine gun and artillery fire in the southern part of the city.

More than 3,000 people are believed to have been killed in the conflict, with reports of sexual violence and ethnically targeted killings.

The International Organization for Migration says the fighting has uprooted some three million people, 700,000 of whom have fled to neighboring countries.

rc/ (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, talk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Live

Ukraine urges 'clear and unequivocal' NATO invite

Politics18 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed men guard a boat that was used to carry migrants on an eastern Libyan beach

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Migrants trapped in Libya: 'I'm determined to try again'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A member of a local electoral commission counts ballots at a polling station

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German and Chinese men applauding as the plaque of the Confucius Institute is unveiled during its opening ceremony at Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2017

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

EducationJuly 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

People gather an imposing Soviet memorial.

Should Soviet monuments be dismantled or preserved?

Should Soviet monuments be dismantled or preserved?

Culture2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian protestor burning a picture of Syria's President Bashar Assad

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Syria: More than a decade of torture, murder, disappearances

Politics53 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and United States President Joe Biden participate in a news conference

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

BusinessJuly 8, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage