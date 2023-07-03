  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
ConflictsSudan

Sudan military urges volunteers as RSF holds on

39 minutes ago

It is unclear if the Sudanese army's call for fighting volunteers is a forced conscription. Meanwhile, fighting between the army and the paramilitary RSF has persisted in the capital Khartoum and in Darfur.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TMqf
A picture taken on June 16, 2023, shows a covered body across from a military armored vehicle on a street in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina.
The Sudanese military is in an entrenched battle with the paramilitary RSFImage: AFP via Getty Images

Sudan's armed forces have called on the country's youth to join them in the fight against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as the war between the two factions drags on into a third month.

In a statement on Monday, the Sudanese military said the call was an extension of an earlier one by army general Abdel-Fattah Burhan. The top army general made a similar speech on TV days ago, calling on civilians to join "the military movement."

The fighting has thus far left at least 3,000 killed, though paramedics suggest the real death toll is much higher. Over 2.8 million people have also been forced to flee fighting areas, including hundreds of thousands who crossed into neighboring countries, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) says.

Sudanese fleeing violence arrive in Gadaref, the capital of Sudan's eastern state of Gadaref, on July 3, 2023.
The fighting has displaced millions of residents, fleeing both to safer areas in Sudan and abroadImage: AFP

What did the Sudanese military say?

The military has been locked since April 15 in a violent fight for power with the RSF, a powerful paramilitary led by Burhan's former number two, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The military urged on Monday "the youth and all those who are able to participate" to join the fight against the RSF "in the honor of defending the existence and the dignity of the Sudanese people."

The statement said that military units and division commanders have been instructed to "receive and prepare" volunteers, urging them to turn themselves in to the nearest military headquarters or unit.

It is not yet clear whether the call for volunteers is a forced conscription. It comes, however, as the RSF seems to be progressing in several flashpoints.

Fighting grips Khartoum, Darfur

In the capital Khartoum, explosions erupted on Monday, with residents reporting the sound of artillery fire at dawn.

RSF paramilitary fighters appear to have the upper hand in the capital, having infiltrated the city's residential streets and taken over many houses abandoned by fleeing residents. The military has been trying to fight them using airstrikes.

Fighting also is still ongoing in the western region of Darfur, among the worst hit by the violence. RSF forces attacked a military base in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, late on Sunday, the French AFP news agency reported.

RSF fighters have been accused of intentionally targeting civilians in Darfur, including those attempting to flee using the Chadian border. They have also been accused of sexually assaulting survivors both in Darfur and Khartoum.

Home to a quarter of Sudan's population, Darfur is no stranger to violence. A nearly two-decade war devastated the region during the reign of former autocrat Omar al-Bashir. He relied heavily on Arab Janjaweed militias, from whom the RSF has largely emerged, to quell a 2003 uprising there.

The war saw massive human rights violations and earned the now ousted president an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Conflict in Sudan "re-ignites conflict in Darfur": Abiol Lual Deng, East Africa analyst

rmt/wd (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Police walk past a wall daubed with the slogan "Justice for Nahel"

France riots: Colonial past and racism the root cause?

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and Environment11 hours ago04:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in a suit and a woman in a big red dress

China: More young people reject marriage

China: More young people reject marriage

Society7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

PoliticsJuly 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

MediaJuly 2, 202302:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Members of the Armenian community, including two women, protest holding a yellow sign that reads: We Demand A Report!!!

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

PoliticsJuly 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A man (Tesla CEO Elon Musk) presses his fingertips together and smiles

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage