  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nuclear energy
China-Taiwan crisis
Smoke is seen rising during fierce clashes between the military and paramilitary in a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15, 2023
Violence broke out in the Sudanese capital and beyond as the military and a powerful paramilitary exchanged accusations of attackImage: Marwan Ali/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsSudan

Several killed as army battles paramilitary in Sudan capital

13 minutes ago

Fighting has broken out in Khartoum between the Sudanese army and the powerful RSF paramilitary group that claims to have taken control of the presidential palace and the international airport.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q7yA

Clashes erupted on Saturday in Sudan's capital Khartoum between the country's military and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, in what appears to be an attempted coup.

The country's doctors' union said three civilians were killed and at least nine others wounded in the violence.

Sudan's military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, overthrew long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Eighteen months later, the military and the RSF staged a second coup, upending a transition to democracy.

The two agreed to jointly hold power, but tensions between the two military leaders have increased in recent months. 

What do we know so far?

RSF said its units took control of the presidential palace and Khartoum's international airport, along with another airport and military base north of the capital.


Gunfire, explosions in Sudan: Mohamed Amin reports

The country's military, meanwhile, denied those claims, saying in a statement it had gained control over RSF leadership "without resistance" and had struck RSF bases, chasing after paramilitary units.

The army said fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital.

The military accused RSF of trying to take control of strategic locations, including the palace, but denied they had been successful.

It was not initially possible to verify the contradictory statements.

Local media reported that military forces were blocking entrances to the palace and surrounding the state TV building.

A TV anchor briefly appeared to say there were clashes inside the building, with gunshots heard in the background, the Reuters news agency reported.

Later Saturday, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo told Al Jazeera that his fighters would keep on fighting until "we capture all the army bases and the honorable members of the armed forces join us."

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum airport on April 15, 2023
Clashes were reported at Khartoum's international airport with aircraft reportedly damagedImage: AFP

Planes reportedly damaged, flights canceled

Reports also suggested that flights from Khartoum airports were suspended as a result of the violence, with many aircraft sent back.

Unverified videos on Twitter showed what appeared to be RSF forces on the runway of the international airport. 

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines said one of its aircraft "had an accident" before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday, without providing further details.

Saudia said in a statement that its flights to and from Sudan had been suspended until further notice.

Another plane — belonging to a Ukrainian carrier — appeared to have caught fire in the attack, the Associated Press reported.

Eyewitnesses reported shooting in other Sudanese cities.

Army soldiers deploy in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city.
Armed forces were deployed to several vital streets in the capitalImage: AFP

Calls to end the fighting

The US embassy in Khartoum said it ordered its staff as well as American citizens in the country to "shelter in place."

The UK embassy also issued a similar call, saying it was closely monitoring the situation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "deeply concerned" about the reports of violence and called for it to end "immediately."

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell called on all forces involved to stop the violence immediately and said in a tweet that all EU staff in the country were safe and accounted for.

Russia's embassy in Khartoum also expressed its concern due to the "escalation of violence" and called on the fighting parties to cease fire.

Regional players including Egypt and Saudi Arabia also called for calm and expressed concern.

Why have tensions flared recently?

The crisis between the military and the RSF escalated after both forces failed to reach an agreement over restructuring the military, seen as a prerequisite before forming a new civilian government.

The agreement is vital to allow elections that would bring the country back on a civilian track after years of turmoil.

A top army general accused the RSF on Thursday of deploying forces across the country without the army's consent, warning of potential clashes in a rare televised speech.

The paramilitary force, which had deployed troops near the northern town of Merowe, some 330 kilometers (186 miles) north of Khartoum, defended the presence of its forces.

The military later said in a statement it was in control of the RSF's Merowe base, adding that paramilitaries had fled.

The RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia, which al Bashir leaned on in his crackdown on the western Darfur region in the early 2000s.

The militia is accused of committing war crimes against Darfur's non-Arab rebels.

mm, rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Sudan's Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in the capital Khartoum on December 5, 2022.

Sudan delays signing civilian rule agreement

Sudan delays signing civilian rule agreement

The agreement was delayed after parties failed to iron out details on the military restructure. Plans for returning to civilian rule were reached late last year, after persistent protests since an October 2021 coup.
PoliticsApril 6, 2023
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (2nd L) lift documents alongside civilian leaders following the signing of an initial deal, in capital Khartoum, December 5, 2022.

Sudan's military, parties sign initial transition deal

Sudan's military, parties sign initial transition deal

Sudan's military generals and civilian pro-democracy factions have reached an intial agreement to resume civilian transition following a military takeover last year.
ConflictsDecember 5, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

This aerial view shows a partially destroyed residential building after shelling in Sloviansk, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Sloviansk strike

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian woman, covered and unnamed to protect her identity, who told Reuters she received an abortion under a secret program run by the Nigerian military, poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Nigeria

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Human Rights22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock touches her shoulder during a press conference in China

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A huge building in central Berlin

Tit for tat: Russia freezes German Goethe Institut accounts

Tit for tat: Russia freezes German Goethe Institut accounts

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A stamp with the word ChatGPT

EU: ChatGPT spurs debate about AI regulation

EU: ChatGPT spurs debate about AI regulation

Technology8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage