  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (2nd L) lift documents alongside civilian leaders following the signing of an initial deal, in capital Khartoum, December 5, 2022.
The military coup last year threw the country into political limboImage: AFP via Getty Images
ConflictsSudan

Sudan's military, parties sign initial transition deal

19 minutes ago

Sudan's military generals and civilian pro-democracy factions have reached an intial agreement to resume civilian transition following a military takeover last year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KUco

Sudan's ruling generals and a coalition of civilian opposition leaders on Monday signed a framework agreement to pave the way for a civilian-led transitional government.

The deal is meant to guide the country towards elections and offer a path forward after the coup in October 2021 halted Sudan's transition to civilian rule.

Anti-military protests have continued in the country since the coup, with key factions opposing and staying out of the initial framework inked Monday.

The United States, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Britain "welcome the agreement of an initial political framework," a joint statement issued by the US State Department said.

Sudan coup leader to appoint new PM

What the initial framework says

The initial agreement was the first of at least two planned accords.

It was signed by Sudan's two ruling generals, Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, and the leaders from the country's largest pro-democracy group, Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, at the Khartoum Republican Palace.

According to the draft agreement, Sudan's military is to eventually step back from politics, while civilian signatories are to agree on a prime minister to steer Sudan through a 24-month transition.

The deal stipulates that the military will form part of a new "security and defense council" under the appointed prime minister.

It does not address details concerning thornier political issues, such as a transitional judicial system and the implementation of military reforms. The issues are to be addressed in a follow-up accord.

Sudan: Pro-democracy protesters defy post-coup crackdown

Opposition faction calls for protests

The initial deal has been opposed by groups that are against negotiations with the military, and by Islamist factions loyal to the regime of former leader Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.

The pro-democracy Resistance Committee leaders called for demonstrations against the agreement, with protesters taking to the streets in at least two areas outside of Khartoum before the signing ceremony at the presidential palace.

The military coup last year ended a power-sharing arrangement which civilians agreed following the overthrow of al-Bashir.

Military leaders have said their takeover was necessary to preserve Sudan’s stability amid political infighting.

Tens of thousands of protesters also marched across the country last month on the first anniversary of the 2021 military coup, demanding full civilian rule, even as security forces clamped down on them. 

rm/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Sudanese anti-coup protesters carry a portrait of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, during a rally in Omdurman.

Sudan: Three killed in mass protests against military rule

Sudan: Three killed in mass protests against military rule

A doctors' committee in Sudan says security forces have shot dead three people during nationwide protests against the recent military coup. Protesters demanded the release of senior political figures and the reinstatement of the transitional government.
Rule of LawOctober 31, 202101:50 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Tu-95 strategic bomber of the Russian air force prepares to take off from an air base in Engels near the Volga River in Russia

Ukraine updates: Blasts reported at two Russian air bases

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Container shops lined up at Mobasa port

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Trade6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women in black hold a photo of the late Ayatollah Khomeini

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Society2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Conflicts8 hours ago02:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

USMNT crash out against the Netherlands

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

SoccerDecember 3, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage