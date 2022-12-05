Sudan's military, parties sign initial transition deal

The United States, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Britain "welcome the agreement of an initial political framework," a joint statement issued by the US State Department said.
Sudan coup leader to appoint new PM
What the initial framework says
The initial agreement was the first of at least two planned accords.
It was signed by Sudan's two ruling generals, Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, and the leaders from the country's largest pro-democracy group, Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, at the Khartoum Republican Palace.
The deal stipulates that the military will form part of a new "security and defense council" under the appointed prime minister.
It does not address details concerning thornier political issues, such as a transitional judicial system and the implementation of military reforms. The issues are to be addressed in a follow-up accord.
The initial deal has been opposed by groups that are against negotiations with the military, and by Islamist factions loyal to the regime of former leader Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.
The pro-democracy Resistance Committee leaders called for demonstrations against the agreement, with protesters taking to the streets in at least two areas outside of Khartoum before the signing ceremony at the presidential palace.
The military coup last year ended a power-sharing arrangement which civilians agreed following the overthrow of al-Bashir.
Military leaders have said their takeover was necessary to preserve Sudan’s stability amid political infighting.
Tens of thousands of protesters also marched across the country last month on the first anniversary of the 2021 military coup, demanding full civilian rule, even as security forces clamped down on them.