  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO
Silvio Berlusconi
EU asylum policy
Human RightsGlobal issues

UN says no progress on biases against women in last decade

32 minutes ago

New research indicates that it's improbable for the world to achieve the UN's 2030 goal for gender parity. The study reveals that nine out of ten men and women harbor deeply ingrained gender biases

https://p.dw.com/p/4SSK6
A woman raises a rose during a demonstration to mark International Womens Day at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on March 8, 2023.
Despite significant movements such as MeToo, gender bias against women has barely decreased during the past decade.Image: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the rise of influential movements such as MeToo, gender inequality have remained stagnant over the past decade, according to a news study released by the UN on Monday.

Among both men and women, "biased gender social norms are prevalent worldwide: almost 90 percent of people have at least one bias" among the seven analyzed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said. 

The UNDP tracked issues through its Gender Social Norms Index, which takes into account political, economic, education and physical integrity metrics,  using data from the World Values Survey, an international project studying how values and beliefs are changing worldwide.
The findings cast doubt on the ability to meet the UN's 2023 gender parity goal.

A man is the measure of all things, but not for much longer

What did the report reveal?

The survey is based on data collected from 2010-2014 and 2017-2022. It looks at countries and territories comprising some 85% of the global population.

It found that almost nine out of 10 men and women hold fundamental biases against women. The number of those who hold at least one bias has barely decreased over the decade, dropping from 86.9% to 84.6%.

Heriberto Tapia, research and strategic advisor at UNDP and co-author of the report described the degree of improvement as "disappointing."

Believes about jobs based on gender

Views that men perform better at certain jobs also remain quite prevalent.

Some 69% of the world's population is still convinced men make better political leaders than women, with only 27% believing that women having the same rights as men is essential for democracy.

Meanwhile, 46% think men have a higher claim to a job than women, and 43% believe men make better business leaders. Some 28% believe university education is more important for men.

Symbolbild | Programmer Woman Coding On Computer.
The survey revealed 43% believe men make better business leaders than womenImage: Andrey Popov/PantherMedia/picture alliance

In the 57 countries where adult women are more educated than men, the average income gap remained high at 39%, confirming the battered link between the education gap and income.

In a more direct threat to women's safety, the survey revealed that a quarter of the population still sees that a man beating his wife is justifiable.

Why are the results of the survey concerning?

The report cautioned that biases create obstacles for women, even to the point of destroying their rights in many places worldwide.

"Without tackling biased gender social norms, we will not achieve gender equality or the Sustainable Development Goals," it said.

The lack of progress in gender equality is happening at the same time as a general decrease in human development, which the UN has also reported, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pedro Conceicao, director of the UNDP's Human Development Report Office, warned in a statement that: "social norms that impair women's rights are also detrimental to society more broadly, dampening the expansion of human development."

"We need to change the gender biases, the social norms, but the ultimate goal is to change the power relations between women and men, between people," Aroa Santiago, gender specialist in inclusive economies at UNDP, told the Reuters news agency.

COVID-19: The gender gap in vaccines

rmt/lo (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Family Minister Franziska Giffey pose with a campaign poster for the government's equality policy 'Strong for the Future' prior to a presentation of the new policy

Germany unveils first national strategy for gender equality

Germany unveils first national strategy for gender equality

The federal government has approved a new strategy for fighting gender inequality, the first of its kind in Germany. The 9-part plan aims to reduce the gender pay gap and require more women in leadership positions.
SocietyJuly 8, 2020
India: Women protest against violence Women wear blindfold and apply red color during a demonstration

Gender equality: Most people are biased against women, UN says

Gender equality: Most people are biased against women, UN says

A new study shows that almost 90% of people worldwide are biased against women and around half perceive men to make better leaders. And nearly 30% of people think it's justified for a husband to beat his wife.
SocietyMarch 5, 2020
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Italien Ex-Ministerpräsident Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies

Politics39 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunesien Tunis | Giorgia Meloni und Kais Saied

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

Migration15 hours ago02:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Firefighters wearing protective gear and white helmets stand atop a fire truck and spray water from a fire hose into a forest.

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Catastrophe18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A group of Lithuanian soldiers

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers, speaking into a mic

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Law and JusticeJune 10, 202301:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Catastrophe22 hours ago02:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage