UN chief Guterres to meet Zelenskyy with focus on grain, nuclear power plant

UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday with grain exports, safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and sounding out options for a potential diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine on the agenda.

In his daily address, Zelensky said Guterres had arrived and that the two would "work to get the necessary results for Ukraine."

The meeting comes a day after the head of NATO said it was "urgent" that the UN's atomic watchdog be allowed to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has been under Russian control, which has sparked concerns about a possible nuclear accident should fighting occur there.

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)