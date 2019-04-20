Ukrainians vote in presidential runoff

Ukrainians are going to the polls on Sunday in elections that could see a comedian with no prior political experience become president.

Recent opinion polls show Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has already achieved national fame by playing the part of a president in a popular TV series, well ahead of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko.

Zelenskiy's pledge to step up the fight against the corruption has gone down well with the electorate in a country where just 9% of the population trusts the national government, according to a Gallup poll published in March.

The new president will face several challenges, including a Russian-backed insurgency in the east of the country. Ukraine also remains one of Europe's poorest countries almost 30 years after it won independence from the Soviet Union.

Both candidates have vowed to keep the country on a pro-Western course if elected.

Watch video 02:54 Share Ukraine election in end stretch Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3H4H7 Ukraine presidential candidates leave no stone unturned

More to follow.

tj/jm (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.