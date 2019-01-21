 Ukrainian former premier Yulia Tymoshenko launches bid for presidency | News | DW | 22.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ukrainian former premier Yulia Tymoshenko launches bid for presidency

Two months ahead of election day, the veteran and controversial Ukrainian politician is making another bid for the presidency. She wants compensation from Russia over Crimea and the separatist conflict in the east.

Yulia Tymoshenko announces her presidency bid to a Fatherland gathering

Since her rise to political prominence and international fame during the 2004 Orange Revolution, Tymoshenko has spent time in jail, as well as in government. 

The 58-year-old was runner-up in the 2014 presidential race which she lost to current President Petro Poroshenko. Since then she has spent her time criticizing him.

Tymoshenko confirmed she would run for the presidency in elections on Sunday, March 31. "I'm running for the presidency," she told a session of her nationalist Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party.

Yulia Tymoshenko giving a speech in 2018

Yulia Tymoshenko giving a speech in 2018

Polling front runner

Polls show Tymoshenko to be the front runner, albeit with just 16 percent support, ahead of Poroshenko's 13.8 percent. But she is a highly controversial figure in Ukrainian politics. There are concerns about possible ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who once spoke favorably about her. 

However, she said she wants compensation from Russia over Moscow's annexation of Crimea and the backing of separatist rebels in the eastern Ukraine. She has also spoken in favor of Ukraine joining the EU and NATO.

Tymoshenko announces her presidency bid to the Fatherland congress

Tymoshenko announces her presidency bid to the Fatherland congress

A mixed record

Head of a Ukrainian gas utility in the 1990s, Tymoshenko was hired and fired as deputy prime minister during the 10-year presidency of Leonid Kuchma at the turn of the millennium.

She won and lost elections again, serving as prime minister for a further two years until 2010 when she faced a number of criminal cases. She placed second in the 2014 election with just over 12 percent of the vote.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine in 2019: More conflict ahead?

Looking ahead, Tymoshenko admitted "I've made mistakes," but stressed her integrity: "Maybe sometimes I'm wrong, but I'm wrong sincerely."

"Today we are entering a new era — an era of success, of happiness, of enlightenment," she said. "Today we begin Ukraine's journey towards real and powerful greatness."

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ukraine's Yulia Tymoshenko to run in next year's presidential election

The two-time ex-prime minister, who spent three years in jail for corruption, says she will run against Petro Poroshenko. Although she enjoys undying support in some quarters, many voters see her as part of the problem. (20.06.2018)  

Russia's Lavrov, Germany's Maas talk gas pipeline, Ukraine, arms control in Moscow

Washington has told Moscow its decision to leave the INF is "final," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said while meeting Heiko Maas. Germany's top diplomat urged a new, international system for arms control. (18.01.2019)  

AfD worker accused of ordering arson attack in Ukraine

A Bundestag employee of the Alternative for Germany party has been accused of ordering a firebombing in Ukraine. Manuel Ochsenreiter denies all accusations, but he is known to have connections to pro-Russia separatists. (15.01.2019)  

Ukraine Orthodox church gains independence from Russia

It's official: An independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine has been born with the blessing of Patriarch Bartholomew I. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko heralded the split from Russia, but Moscow is less than pleased. (05.01.2019)  

Russia and Ukraine in 2019: More conflict ahead?

With two elections next year, Ukraine is facing upheaval on the domestic front. Russia, meanwhile, is shaking up its foreign policy, particularly with the United States, after withdrawing from the INF treaty. (24.12.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ukraine: The trauma of combat  

Ukrainian Church officially splits from Russian Church  

Related content

Türkei - Unterzeichnungszeremonie von Tomos der orthodoxen Kirche in der Ukraine

Ukraine Orthodox church gains independence from Russia 05.01.2019

It's official: An independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine has been born with the blessing of Patriarch Bartholomew I. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko heralded the split from Russia, but Moscow is less than pleased.

Russland Krim | Russische Kampofjets an der Straße von Kertsch

Naval standoff: Vladimir Putin blames Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko 28.11.2018

The Russian president has called the incident a calculated provocation designed to help Poroshenko win re-election. US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker told DW he doesn't see how it can be regarded as such.

Ukraine Kiew PK Präsident Petro Poroschenko

Ukraine to lift martial law if there is no invasion 16.12.2018

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has pledged not to extend martial law unless there is a large-scale Russian attack in the coming days. Poroshenko has yet to confirm that he will run for president in March.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 