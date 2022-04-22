Ukrainian e-bike makers running a business amid the war

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
With some working from bomb shelters, an e-bike startup now in the US talks about navigating the war and keeping its business and spirit intact.
US President Joe Biden has announced new military assistance to Ukraine and said Washington saw "no evidence" that Russia was in control of the strategic port city. Follow DW for the latest.
With global prices of crude oil, gas and coal spiraling, a lengthy Russia-Ukraine war could delay India's progress in achieving renewable energy and climate change targets.
A government scheme in Poland means drivers are paying lower monthly leasing fees for electric cars than for conventional cars. Will the policy eventually kick-start a mobility shift?
Russian troops have started "an attempt" to break through Ukrainian positions around Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv, but the defenses are holding, according to Ukraine's top security official. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version