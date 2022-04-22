 Ukrainian e-bike makers running a business amid the war | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 25.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Ukrainian e-bike makers running a business amid the war

With some working from bomb shelters, an e-bike startup now in the US talks about navigating the war and keeping its business and spirit intact.

Watch video 02:55

More in the Media Center

Development experts believe small-scale solar power could be the answer to bringing electricity to remote areas of Afric

Mini grids bring power to remote areas in Africa 22.04.2022

Die Benzin- und Dieselpreise haben neue Höchststände an den Tankstellen in Deutschland erreicht. Die Auswirkungen des Ukraine-Kriegs sorgen am Markt weiter für große Nervosität.Im Bild eine TotalEnergies Tankstelle in der Holzmarktstrasse. (Themenbild, Symbolbild) Berlin, 09.03.2022

German inflation 'hurting consumers and industry' 22.04.2022

Pakistan has started a new Chinese-built nuclear reactor. Nuclear physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy told DW why he's worried.

Chinese reactor sparks concerns in Pakistan 22.04.2022

French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party Member of Parliament and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (C) shakes hands with a member of the public during a campaign visit to Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, northwestern France, on April 16, 2022, ahead of the second round of France's presidential election. - Marine Le Pen faces the incumbent president in a run-off vote on April 24, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Marine Le Pen's presidential promises met with skepticism 22.04.2022

More from Business - special report

Judge asked the jail authorities to explain why the main accused Sohail Rana was not brought to court in the murder case of the Rana Plaza collapse in Savar eight years ago.

Bangladesh textil sector getting safer 21.04.2022

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. Consumers of natural gas are facing the prospect of much higher heating bills this winter. That's after enjoying a prolonged period of low prices. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

US frackers cash in on global oil surge 21.04.2022

Firms will be obliged to ensure their employees have decent pay and conditions and environmental standards are respected

EU to introduce new supply chain laws 18.04.2022

Film maker Oleksii Zghonik is trying to get his firm back on track in Berlin, after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian refugee builds back business in Berlin 07.04.2022

More from Business

DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 25.04.2022

Start of international security trade fairs IDET, PYROS and ISET in Vystaviste exhibition grounds Brno, Czech Republic, October 6, 2021. Pictured self-propelled howitzers of the CAESAR type Nexter System. (CTK Photo/Vaclav Salek)

Military spending at record high 25.04.2022

ifo-Praesident Prof. Dr. Dr. H.C. Clemens Fuest, Gestik, Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Portraet,Portrait,Porträt. Pressekonferenz-Ifo-Studie:Vorschlag fuer ein wirtschaftspolitisches Konjunkturprogramm fuer Bayern am 15.05.2020 im Bayerischen Wirtschaftsministerium.

Macron between a rock and a hard place 25.04.2022

DW Business – America

DW Business – America 22.04.2022

Read also

April 9, 2022, Mariupol, Ukraine: A woman walks along in a destroyed Mariupol street. The battle between Russian/Pro Russian forces and the defending Ukrainian forces led by the Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol. Mariupol Ukraine - ZUMAs197 20220409_zaa_s197_534 Copyright: xMaximilianxClarkex

US to up Ukraine aid as Russia claims Mariupol win — as it happened 21.04.2022

US President Joe Biden has announced new military assistance to Ukraine and said Washington saw "no evidence" that Russia was in control of the strategic port city. Follow DW for the latest.

52-year old farmer Sitaram Murmu, whose agriculture land had been transfered to build a solar power plant stands near the plant in Mikir Bamuni village, Nagaon district, northeastern Assam state, India, Feb. 18, 2022. Protests have been simmering among several poor families belonging to India's indigenous communities who contest the sale of 91 acres of land to New Delhi-based green energy producer Azure Power Global Limited. The dispute underscores not just India’s often fuzzy land ownership rules complicated by colonial-era land classifications, but also the immensity of the challenges facing India in its renewable goals for the next decade. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Will the war in Ukraine delay India's green energy transition? 19.04.2022

With global prices of crude oil, gas and coal spiraling, a lengthy Russia-Ukraine war could delay India's progress in achieving renewable energy and climate change targets.

July 31, 2021: A new Electrify America electric vehicle charging station in San Diego, California on Friday, July 30th, 2021 included Volkswagen and Nissan electric vehicles. (Credit Image: Â© Rishi DekaZUMA Press Wire

Polish subsidies make electric cars a cheaper alternative 22.04.2022

A government scheme in Poland means drivers are paying lower monthly leasing fees for electric cars than for conventional cars. Will the policy eventually kick-start a mobility shift?

Service members of pro-Russian troops sit atop of an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine says Russia is launching attacks in Donetsk, Luhansk — as it happened 18.04.2022

Russian troops have started "an attempt" to break through Ukrainian positions around Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv, but the defenses are holding, according to Ukraine's top security official. DW has the latest.