Ukraine: Zelenskyy arrives in Washington for war talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington DC on Thursday, where he is expected to meet US President Joe Biden, along with lawmakers and political leaders.

What's on the agenda?

"Important meetings ahead," Zelenskyy posted on social media. "Last night, Russia launched another mass missile attack on Ukraine. I thank all of our rescuers for their immediate response."

"We must work together to fully deprive Russia of its terrorist potential," the Ukrainian leader added. "At my meetings, air defense will be among top priorities."

Zelenskyy will hold talks with Biden at the White House amid his push for fresh US assistance. He will also go to the Pentagon to consult with US military brass.

However, the most important part of the visit might be his private discussions with Democratic and Republican lawmakers of the House and Senate.

Republicans becoming skeptical about more US aid

Zelenskyy's visit comes as many conservative Republicans are growing wary of continued US aid to Ukraine. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently called for "accountability" regarding the money already earmarked for Kyiv.

Ukraine has been heavily dependent on Western aid as it fights back against Russia's invasion. On Tuesday, Biden is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and told the UN General Assembly that the world must stick with Kyiv amid the prolonged conflict.

Yet, Biden does not have the final say on whether the US will grant more aid to Ukraine. Under the US Constitution, Congress has the power to control government spending, which is known as the "Power of the Purse."

The visit also comes ahead of the looming 2024 presidential election. Former Republican President Donald Trump is again running for the White House and has suggested that the US provides too much support.

Trump has also frequently claimed that he could end the war in 24 hours without providing concrete details on the strategy. Zelenskyy recently told US outlet CNN that Trump "can publicly share his idea now," with the Ukrainian leader saying the plan cannot involve his country giving up territory to Russia.

wd/msh (AFP, AP)