So far, Ukraine has withstood Russia’s attacks, with some military help from the West. But both Ukrainian and Russian society have undergone dramatic changes. Our guests are Alexey Yusupov (analyst FES), Markus Kaim (analyst SWP), Xenia Polska (DW).

Alexey Yusupov

heads the Russia program at Germany’s Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES).

Markus Kaim

is a senior fellow in the security policy division at the German think tank SWP.

Xenia Polska

is originally from Ukraine and works with DW’s Brussels bureau.