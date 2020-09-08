 Ukraine: Video Diaries from the War | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 04.03.2022

Ukraine: Video Diaries from the War

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has brought drastic changes to the lives of people throughout the country. In video diaries, Ukrainian woman talk about how they’re managing as the fighting continues.

Dinara Kasko, Natalia Vlasenko

 

Adele Williamson

Bespoke shoemaker Adele Williamson

Tradition plays a major role at the oldest shoe manufacturer in Britain. Even the British royal family wear their bespoke shoes. Now, for the first time, the master custom shoemaker is a woman: Adele Williamson.

 

DW Euromaxx 03.04.21 Trüffeltang

Truffle seaweed: the new super food?

Seaweed is extremely healthy and tastes great – and sometimes even of truffle. On the Lofoten archipelago two Norwegian experts harvest different types of seaweed. They are said to taste particularly good there.

 

Hatice Gökçe

Men’s Fashion. Where Orient meets Occident

Turkish fashion designer Hatice Gökçe envisions fashion for men that’s just as creative as it is for women. Her eccentric designs combine traditional fabrics from Turkish regions with environmentally friendly materials.

 

Clare Celeste

Art with a mission: Clare Celeste's nature collages

A Berlin-based artist by choice, Clare Celeste creates walk-in nature installations from paper. Her work reflects the beauty of flora and fauna – while highlighting the threat to their existence posed by humans.

 

