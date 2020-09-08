Ukraine: Video Diaries from the War

Also on Euromaxx:

Bespoke shoemaker Adele Williamson

Tradition plays a major role at the oldest shoe manufacturer in Britain. Even the British royal family wear their bespoke shoes. Now, for the first time, the master custom shoemaker is a woman: Adele Williamson.

Truffle seaweed: the new super food?

Seaweed is extremely healthy and tastes great – and sometimes even of truffle. On the Lofoten archipelago two Norwegian experts harvest different types of seaweed. They are said to taste particularly good there.

Men’s Fashion. Where Orient meets Occident

Turkish fashion designer Hatice Gökçe envisions fashion for men that’s just as creative as it is for women. Her eccentric designs combine traditional fabrics from Turkish regions with environmentally friendly materials.

Art with a mission: Clare Celeste's nature collages

A Berlin-based artist by choice, Clare Celeste creates walk-in nature installations from paper. Her work reflects the beauty of flora and fauna – while highlighting the threat to their existence posed by humans.