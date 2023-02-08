PoliticsUkraine
Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to visit UK in rare foreign trip
10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy will make a rare visit abroad to visit soldiers training the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said on Wednesday.
He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address the British Parliament.
The UK is one of Ukraine's biggest military backers and has sent the country more than £2 billion (€2,25 billion, $2,5 billion) in weapons and equipment
More to follow...