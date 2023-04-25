  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Israel
Joe Biden
Police officers scale ruble and ruins following the attack on Kupiansk
At least two people were missing following the attack on the museumImage: REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy reports attack on Kupiansk museum

42 minutes ago

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said one person was killed and others were still trapped under rubble after a missile hit a museum in Kupiansk. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QVy7

Russian forces struck a museum in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 more and burying others under rubble, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

"So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram online messenger. 

The regional governor in Kharkiv said the damage was caused as part of a barrage of S-300 missiles used to attack the city near the front lines. 

Zelenskyy posted a video from the site showing a ruined building and emergency workers examining the scene. 

"The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely," Zelenskyy said. "Our history, our culture, our people."

Rescuers and police officers work at a site of a local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine April 25, 2023.
Zelenskyy shared a video showing emergency workers at the sceneImage: REUTERS

Kharkiv's governor Oleh Syniehubov said that three people were hospitalized, seven suffered only minor injuries and two others were missing and believed trapped under the rubble. 

Kupiansk, in northeastern Ukraine not far south from the Russian border, was captured by Russian forces early in the invasion but was reclaimed by Ukrainian troops as part of their surprise September counteroffensive. Fighting continues near the city, which lies just west of Ukrainian territory still under Russian control.

Ukraine asked vulnerable residents to leave the city as a precaution in March, anticipating a possible renewed Russian attack.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 25:

Ukraine says it's frequently raiding across Dnieper river in Kherson

In another battleground city far to the south of Kupiansk, Ukrainian officials say they are frequently raiding the Russian-held eastern bank of the Dnieper river near Kherson, trying to dislodge Russian troops and hamper their combat-readiness ahead of a much-touted counteroffensive. 

Yuriy Sobolevskiy, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, said on Ukrainian television that the military was trying to lay similar groundwork to when it liberated the western bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson area in November. 

"Our military visits the left [eastern] bank very often, conducting raids. The Ukrainian armed forces are working, and working very effectively," Sobolevskiy said. "The results will come as they did on the right bank of the Kherson region when, thanks to a complex and long operation, they were able to liberate our territories with minimal losses for our military." 

Russia seized Kherson soon after its invasion but lost control of it late last year

The US research group the Institute for the Study of War, which regularly tries to map the front lines of the conflict, also reported last week that it had noted adequate evidence to suggest Ukrainian forces had established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnieper in the region.

Russia deploys new T-14 Armata tanks in Ukraine: RIA

Russia has begun using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions "but they have not yet participated in direct assault operations," state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the matter. 

A Russian T-14 Armata tank pictured during a 2022 Moscow military parade.
The new battle tank was on show at last year's Moscow military parade commemorating World War IIImage: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo/picture alliance/dpa

RIA said the tanks had been fitted with extra flank protection and that crews had undergone "combat coordination" at training grounds in Ukraine. 

The T-14's turret is unmanned, with crew able to control the armaments remotely from within. 

The next-generation tank was designed in 2014 but integration into the military has been slow. Reports suggest problems with mass-production, combat readiness, and field maintenance. 

British military intelligence said last year that there were problems with the vehicle's engine and thermal imaging systems and that the vehicle would not yet be considered to be combat-ready by normal standards.

"Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat," the British military said. "Eleven years in development, the program has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems."

Russian officials also played down the need to deploy T-14's in the field earlier in the war, saying the older T-72's and T-90's remained effective. But in recent months, amid rumors the project might be scrapped and significant armor losses for Russia in Ukraine, the T-14 has regularly featured on state television and been spoken of in more positive terms.

msh/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Margarita Mihailova, russische Dokumentarfilmerin im Exil, Armenien

A Russian documentary filmmaker in exile in Armenia finds a new calling

A Russian documentary filmmaker in exile in Armenia finds a new calling

Margarita Mihailova fled Russia last year for Armenia, leaving behind family, culture and profession. A documentary filmmaker, she now instructs young journalists on the art of filmmaking.
Media4 hours ago
A Gepard anti-aircraft tank firing at a German firing range

Ukraine updates: Swiss envoy defends ban on ammo exports

Ukraine updates: Swiss envoy defends ban on ammo exports

Neutrality is "part of the DNA," Switzerland's ambassador to Germany has said about a block on sending Swiss-made ammunition for Leopard tanks to Ukraine. DW has the latest.
Conflicts12 hours ago
Two people walk by a bombed-out building

Guided bombs — new Russian tactics in the Ukraine war?

Guided bombs — new Russian tactics in the Ukraine war?

Russia is increasingly using guided bombs against Ukraine. Border areas are threatened, and the parts of Ukraine that border occupied territories. What are guided bombs?
ConflictsApril 22, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of soldiers looks into a open airplane bay in Sudan

Sudan updates: US brokers 72-hour truce in 'intense' talks

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women sieving smashed rocks in the hope of finding hidden gold

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Society22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen wearing masks outside a Hong Kong court

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man holding up a black book with red seals, a poster of Stern magazine behind him

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

Culture22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain

What's behind EU gripes over Ukrainian grain?

What's behind EU gripes over Ukrainian grain?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

PoliticsApril 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Sports20 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage