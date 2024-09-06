Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy attends Ramstein meeting

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy attends Ramstein meetingPublished September 6, 2024last updated September 6, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking part in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of allies supporting Kyiv with weapons at the Ramstein Air Base.
Ahead of the gathering, the UK announced it would send Ukraine a package of 650 air defense missiles.
Later on Friday, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Frankfurt.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Friday, September 6:
US will pledge $250 million more in military aid, says Austin
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during Friday's talks in Germany that the US would provide Ukraine with another package of security assistance it values at $250 million (€224 million).
"I'm pleased to say that President [Joe] Biden will announce today an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. It will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements," Austin said.
The talks come as Ukraine is gradually losing ground in the area around Pokrovsk in Donetsk oblast and facing continued aerial attacks on towns and cities, and amid its incursion into Russia's border region of Kursk.
Zelenskyy arrives at Ramstein, seeking 'strong' decisions on long-range strikes on Russia
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he had arrived at the US' Ramstein Air Base in western Germany and that he was "working with partners for the strength of Ukraine."
Writing on Telegram early on Friday, he said he would be calling on allies to do more to help Kyiv attain "the means to stop Russian aerial terror."
"It is necessary that all the weapons from the already announced support packages finally get to the combat brigades," Zelenskyy said. "And strong long-range decisions by partners are needed to bring the just peace we seek closer."
Ukraine is appealing to NATO members to endorse it using Western weaponry to attack targets like air bases not just a short distance inside Russia — which most now say is valid — but also further across the border.
Zelenskyy said he would attend the group meeting in Ramstein and hold talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
"I will hold separate negotiations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz," he said.
The president added that he would then travel on to Italy to attend an economic forum and for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"We are coordinating positions with all G7 allies," Zelenskyy said.
UK to send Ukraine 650 missiles
The UK will provide Ukraine with 650 lightweight multi-role missiles to help Kyiv protect itself against Russian drones and bombing, the British government said on Friday.
The missiles to be sent are worth £162 million (roughly $213.13 million; €192 million) and have a range of 6 kilometers (3.73 miles). They can be fired from a variety of platforms on land, sea and air.
The first batch is due to arrive by the end of the year, the Defense Ministry said.
The missiles package is expected to be formally announced by British Defense Secretary John Healey during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an ad hoc coalition of some 50 nations, in Germany on Friday.
"This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine's air defenses," Healey said in a statement.
US charges Russian hackers for targeting Ukraine, NATO
The US unveiled charges against five members of Russia's military intelligence agency on Thursday.
The US Justice Department accused five officers of the Russian agency, known as the GRU, of engaging in "destructive" computer attacks on civilian computer systems in Ukraine and around the world.
The five officers, along with a civilian who was already under indictment for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, allegedly "engaged in a conspiracy to hack into, exfiltrate data from, leak information obtained from and destroy computer systems associated with the Ukrainian government in advance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the Justice Department said in a statement.
Ukrainian government systems and data were targeted, as well as countries that supported Ukraine, including the US and 25 other NATO countries, the Justice Department said.
The US is offering a reward of up to $10 million (€9 million) for information about the defendants.
Ukraine's top commander says Kursk operation working
Ukraine's incursion into Russia's southern Kursk region is working and there have been no Russian advances in a key sector of the eastern front for six days, Ukrainian top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview broadcast by CNN on Thursday.
"Over the last six days, the enemy hasn't advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk direction. In other words, our strategy is working," he said.
The Kursk incursion, he said, had "significantly improved the morale of not only the military but the entire Ukrainian population."
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, said Ukrainian troops were holding their positions in Kursk "and with each day of the operation we are proving to the world that Russia can lose this war."
dh/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)