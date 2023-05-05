  1. Skip to content
Image: RIA Novosti/Sputnik/SNA/IMAGO
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Wagner 'to leave' Bakhmut on May 10

Published 60 minutes agolast updated 23 minutes ago

Wagner chief Prigozhin said the group's forces will transfer their positions in the city to Russia's regular forces. Meanwhile, Lavrov described the alleged Kremlin drone incident as a "hostile act." DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qw6e

Russia's Wagner paramilitary, which has been at the forefront of the monthslong battle to capture Bakhmut, announced it shall withdraw from the region on May 10.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement on Friday that the lack of ammunition was the reason for the withdrawal. He blamed Russia's defense ministry.

"I'm pulling Wagner units out of Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition they're doomed to perish senselessly," the group's chief said.

Wagner's positions in Bakhmut will be transferred to Russia's regular forces, Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin published on Friday a video of himself standing among dozens of bloodied corpses, where he blamed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the losses Wagner has suffered in Ukraine.

He addressed Shoigu, telling him Wagner had a "70% shortage of ammunition" and asking where the ammunition was. Prigozhin said that the group's losses would be five times smaller if adequate supplies were available.

"These are Wagner lads who died today. The blood is still fresh," Prigozhin said, pointing to the corpses around him. "They came here as volunteers and they're dying so you can get fat in your offices."

The battle for the strategically important city has become the longest and bloodiest of the war, with severe losses on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

Russian forces were adamant for months about capturing the city, which would be their first significant battlefield victory in some eight months.

The battle has drained both sides' artillery reserves, with thousands of shells fired daily.

Wagner had consistently pleaded for more ammunition to secure a victory.

Prigozhin has been vocal about a deepening rift with the Russian Defense Ministry amid rising rivalry between the two bodies on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Friday, May 5:

Russia's Lavrov condemns alleged Kremlin drone attack as 'hostile act'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned on Friday the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this week as a "hostile act," accusing the US of having had knowledge of the attack.

US says Kremlin lying about drone attack

"It was clearly a hostile act, it is clear that the Kyiv terrorists could not have committed it without the knowledge of their masters," Lavrov told a press conference in India. 

He vowed that Moscow would respond with "concrete actions."

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a drone attack overnight in a foiled attempt to assassinate Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an allegation that could not be confirmed by independent sources.

Russian officials said Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack.

Ukraine said it had "nothing to do" with the attack.

Analysts are concerned Russia could use the alleged attack to justify an increase in military action in its war in Ukraine.

Fire in Russian oil refinery after drone attack

Another drone attack hit Russia' Ilsky oil refinery on Friday, causing a fire for the second time in days, Russian media reported, citing the emergency services. 

The attack is the second in days. Nobody was hurt in the fire. 

The oil refinery lies in southern Russia, just east of the Crimean Peninsula.

Drone attack – Russia reserves right to retaliate

The region has been the site of several attacks on infrastructure.

More DW coverage on Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukrainians living in the occupied east are being forced to take Russian citizenship — otherwise they face deportation. Kyiv is sending mixed signals about what its citizens should do. 

Berlin police launched an investigation into how details about a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the German capital reached the media.

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

