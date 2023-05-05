Ukraine updates: Wagner 'to leave' Bakhmut on May 10
Wagner chief Prigozhin said the group's forces will transfer their positions in the city to Russia's regular forces. Meanwhile, Lavrov described the alleged Kremlin drone incident as a "hostile act." DW has the latest.
He addressed Shoigu, telling him Wagner had a "70% shortage of ammunition" and asking where the ammunition was. Prigozhin said that the group's losses would be five times smaller if adequate supplies were available.
"These are Wagner lads who died today. The blood is still fresh," Prigozhin said, pointing to the corpses around him. "They came here as volunteers and they're dying so you can get fat in your offices."
The battle for the strategically important city has become the longest and bloodiest of the war, with severe losses on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.
Russian forces were adamant for months about capturing the city, which would be their first significant battlefield victory in some eight months.
The battle has drained both sides' artillery reserves, with thousands of shells fired daily.
Wagner had consistently pleaded for more ammunition to secure a victory.
Prigozhin has been vocal about a deepening rift with the Russian Defense Ministry amid rising rivalry between the two bodies on the Ukrainian battlefield.
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Friday, May 5:
Russia's Lavrov condemns alleged Kremlin drone attack as 'hostile act'
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned on Friday the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this week as a "hostile act," accusing the US of having had knowledge of the attack.
US says Kremlin lying about drone attack
"It was clearly a hostile act, it is clear that the Kyiv terrorists could not have committed it without the knowledge of their masters," Lavrov told a press conference in India.
He vowed that Moscow would respond with "concrete actions."
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a drone attack overnight in a foiled attempt to assassinate Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an allegation that could not be confirmed by independent sources.
Russian officials said Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack.
Ukraine said it had "nothing to do" with the attack.
Analysts are concerned Russia could use the alleged attack to justify an increase in military action in its war in Ukraine.