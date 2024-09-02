Ukraine updates: Russian missiles rock Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russian missiles rock KyivPublished September 2, 2024last updated September 2, 2024
What you need to know
- Moscow hit Kyiv with dozens of balistic missiles and drones in the early morning as children prepared for the first day of school
- President Vladimir Putin has said that the "bandits" in Kursk will not stop the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Monday, September 2:
Putin: Kursk advance will not stop Russian offensive
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's incursion into the border region of Kursk will not stop his offensive in eastern Ukraine.
"Their calculation was to stop our offensive actions in key parts of the Donbas," Putin told school children during a visit to Siberia, adding: "We have to, of course, deal with these bandits who entered the Russian Federation."
In early August, Ukraine launched a surprise attack on Kursk, capturing dozens of towns and villages in recent weeks.
Ukrainian forces down 22 Russian drones as children start school
Russia unleashed a new wave of missile strikes on Kyiv and the city of Sumy in the northeast overnight.
The Ukrainian military said it had shot down some 22 drones over the capital and the surrounding area late Sunday and early Monday, hours before the school year was set to start.
"Overnight, Russia fired a total of 35 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 23 drones at Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The airforce said it had down nine ballistic missiles.
Zelenskyy said a mosque in the capital was one of the buildings damaged in the latest barrage as explosions could be heard throughout the city.
Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak noted that it was the third year Ukrainian children would be starting school under the sound of artillery.
"Today's morning -- the morning the kids go back to school -- was no exception," Podolyak said.
"Russia continues to deliberately attack civilians, critical infrastructure," he added.