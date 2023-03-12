Ukraine updates: Russia shields its wealthy cities from war

British intelligence says the Kremlin is protecting the wealthiest big cities and social elites from the impact of the war in Ukraine, and is instead leaning on ethnic minorities. Follow DW for more.

The British Ministry of Defence says the impact of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine varies dramatically from region to region, with the biggest and richest cities relatively unscathed.

Relative to their populations, the two largest cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg have not seen particularly high levels of casualties in terms of soldiers deployed to the front, the ministry said in its daily intelligence report on Sunday.

It added that the low casualty rates were "especially true for the families of the country's elite."

"Russian senior officials were photographed making up the front two rows of the audience of President Putin's state of the nation speech on February 23," the ministry said. "None of these are known to have children serving in the military."

Meanwhile, in Russia's eastern regions, deaths are likely running, as a percentage of the population, at a rate more than 30 times higher than in Moscow.

Ethnic minorities take the "biggest hit," the report said. "In Astrakhan, some 75% of casualties come from the minority Kazakh and Tartar population," the ministry explained.

It predicted that, as Russia looks to address its continued deficit of combat personnel, "insulating the better-off and more influential elements of Russian society will highly likely remain a major consideration."

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Sunday, March 12:

Ukraine urges Germany to hasten ammo supplies

The Ukrainian foreign minister has urged Germany to speed up its supply of ammunition and to begin training Ukrainian pilots in Western fighter jets.

Dmytro Kuleba told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the main difficulty that Ukraine had in repelling Russian invasion forces was a shortage of ammunition, and that bureaucracy in Berlin was partly to blame.

The minister said German weapons manufacturers told him last month at the Munich Security Conference they could deliver, but that they were waiting for the government to sign contracts.

"So the problem lies with the government," Kuleba was quoted as saying.

Kuleba was clear in saying he did not expect Western allies to give Ukraine the fighter jets it has been asking for in the near future.

However, the minister said Ukrainian pilots should be trained anyway, so they would be ready once that decision was taken.

For Berlin to train Ukrainian pilots, would be a "clear message of its political engagement", he said.

Separately, Kuleba said Ukraine would keep defending the town of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of a Russian offensive for the last six months.

"If we withdrew from Bakhmut, what would that change? Russia would take Bakhmut and then continue its offensive against Chasiv Yar, so every town behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate," the minister said.

