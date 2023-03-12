  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
The Oscars
People cross a street in front of Kievsky railway terminal with the replicas of the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin and St. Basil's cathedral in front of it in Moscow on February 8, 2023
Populations of both Moscow and St. Petersburg have been comparatively unscathed, the report saidImage: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Russia shields its wealthy cities from war

34 minutes ago

British intelligence says the Kremlin is protecting the wealthiest big cities and social elites from the impact of the war in Ukraine, and is instead leaning on ethnic minorities. Follow DW for more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OZG4

The British Ministry of Defence says the impact of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine varies dramatically from region to region, with the biggest and richest cities relatively unscathed.

Relative to their populations, the two largest cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg have not seen particularly high levels of casualties in terms of soldiers deployed to the front, the ministry said in its daily intelligence report on Sunday.

It added that the low casualty rates were "especially true for the families of the country's elite."

"Russian senior officials were photographed making up the front two rows of the audience of President Putin's state of the nation speech on February 23," the ministry said. "None of these are known to have children serving in the military."

Meanwhile, in Russia's eastern regions, deaths are likely running, as a percentage of the population, at a rate more than 30 times higher than in Moscow.

Ethnic minorities take the "biggest hit," the report said. "In Astrakhan, some 75% of casualties come from the minority Kazakh and Tartar population," the ministry explained.

Wagner group claims further advances in Bakhmut

It predicted that, as Russia looks to address its continued deficit of combat personnel, "insulating the better-off and more influential elements of Russian society will highly likely remain a major consideration."

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war on Sunday, March 12:

Ukraine urges Germany to hasten ammo supplies

The Ukrainian foreign minister has urged Germany to speed up its supply of ammunition and to begin training Ukrainian pilots in Western fighter jets.

Dmytro Kuleba told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the main difficulty that Ukraine had in repelling Russian invasion forces was a shortage of ammunition, and that bureaucracy in Berlin was partly to blame.

The minister said German weapons manufacturers told him last month at the Munich Security Conference they could deliver, but that they were waiting for the government to sign contracts.

"So the problem lies with the government," Kuleba was quoted as saying.

Kuleba was clear in saying he did not expect Western allies to give Ukraine the fighter jets it has been asking for in the near future.

However, the minister said Ukrainian pilots should be trained anyway, so they would be ready once that decision was taken.

For Berlin to train Ukrainian pilots, would be a "clear message of its political engagement", he said.

Russia's renewed attacks across Ukraine

Separately, Kuleba said Ukraine would keep defending the town of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of a Russian offensive for the last six months.

"If we withdrew from Bakhmut, what would that change? Russia would take Bakhmut and then continue its offensive against Chasiv Yar, so every town behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate," the minister said.

More on the war in Ukraine

Russian lawmakers want to crack down harder on individuals who criticize Russian forces fighting against Ukraine. How will these legal changes impact Russia's society?

The Russian mercenary group is now in control of most of the front-line town of Bakhmut's eastern part, according to British intelligence. Meanwhile, Russian shelling killed three civilians in the Kherson region. Catch up on Saturday's Ukraine updates here.

Before the Russian invasion, more than 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut. Now, a fierce battle is raging for the Donbas city. Not all civilians have left. A picture of life in Bakhmut, below.

rc/fb (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with newly-elected Premier Li Qiang

China: Xi's government doles out key cabinet positions

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ayisha Baba Issahak works as a bricklayer in Tamale, a town in northern Ghana.

In Ghana, a female bricklayer challenges gender norms

In Ghana, a female bricklayer challenges gender norms

Society14 minutes ago02:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two couples at a mass wedding ceremony in India

India's big, fat wedding turns green

India's big, fat wedding turns green

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck in the snow on a trip to Norway

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

PoliticsMarch 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Wagner's St Petersburg office

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Law and Justice20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Workers unroll a champagne-colored carpet ahead of the Oscars ceremony

Oscars night: A look at the nominations

Oscars night: A look at the nominations

Culture5 hours ago02:29 min
More from North America

Latin America

Pope Francis looks out from a balcony at the Vatican in 2013

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

Religion7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage