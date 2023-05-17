Ukraine updates: Grain ship departs as deal deadline looms

The last ship carrying grain from Ukraine under the grain deal initiative, due to expire tomorrow, has left the country. Meanwhile, China warns embassies against any display of 'propaganda.' DW has the latest.

One of the last ships carrying grain from Ukraine left its port on Wednesday under a wartime agreement for the safe passage of agricultural exports.

The DSM Capella left the port of Chornomorsk for Turkey carrying 30,000 tons of corn, according to the United Nations.

The agreement, known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, was struck in July last year and was renewed in March this year for 60 days.

The deal is up for renewal once again on May 18, and has allowed some 30.3 million tons of grains to depart Ukraine's ports.

That includes some 625,000 tons of food for aid operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that "there are still a lot of open questions regarding our part of the deal."

Ukraine and Russia are both major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products for the Asian and African countries.

The two countries at war signed the agreement with the UN and Turkey last year, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine put a pause to shipments in the months following February 2022.

The pause pushed food prices to record highs last year, contributing to a global food crisis.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, May 17:

Europe opens 'Register of Damage' to document Russian crimes

European leaders approved a "Register of Damage" to document the damages inflicted by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The register was the "first, necessary, urgent step" to hold Moscow liable for compensation for damages, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the head of the Council of Europe, said.

German Chancellor Olaf Sholz said the register would play "a central role...to punish the war crimes of the Russian occupiers and to demand accountability for the enormous damage that Russia inflicts on Ukraine day after day."

The Council of Europe was established in 1949 to uphold human rights across wider Europe and has 46 members, including the UK, Ukraine and Turkey.

Kyiv says US Patriot systems working 'all fine' after Russia claims damage

Ukraine said a US-supplied Patriot air defense sytem was working "all fine" and had not been damaged out of use during attacks on Tuesday.

"The Patriot is in service," Air Force spokesman Yury Ignat told reporters. He declined to comment on whether the surface-to-air system had been damaged.

Moscow claimed it struck the powerful weapon during aerial attacks on Tuesday.

Ukraine received the US-made missile system from the US and other countries, including Germany, in April.

China foreign ministry notifies embassies against 'propaganda'

China's Foreign Ministry has notified foreign embassies and international organizations not to exhibit "politicized propaganda to avoid inciting disputes between countries."

Although not openly commented on, diplomats privately say the instruction is aimed at missions that have displayed Ukrainian flags since Russia's invasion.

Asked about the notice at a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said embassies had a duty to respect China's law and regulations. He did not elaborate.

China has claimed neutrality in the conflict in Ukraine and has not condemned Russia's invasion at the UN.

Beijing offered a peace plan to call an end to fighting earlier in February, but officials have cast doubt on the nature of the plan.

China's Xi meets Putin in Moscow To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rm/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)