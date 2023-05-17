Ukraine updates: Grain ship departs as deal deadline looms
The last ship carrying grain from Ukraine under the grain deal initiative, due to expire tomorrow, has left the country. Meanwhile, China warns embassies against any display of 'propaganda.' DW has the latest.
One of the last ships carrying grain from Ukraine left its port on Wednesday under a wartime agreement for the safe passage of agricultural exports.
The DSM Capella left the port of Chornomorsk for Turkey carrying 30,000 tons of corn, according to the United Nations.
The agreement, known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, was struck in July last year and was renewed in March this year for 60 days.
The deal is up for renewal once again on May 18, and has allowed some 30.3 million tons of grains to depart Ukraine's ports.
That includes some 625,000 tons of food for aid operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that "there are still a lot of open questions regarding our part of the deal."
Ukraine and Russia are both major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products for the Asian and African countries.
The register was the "first, necessary, urgent step" to hold Moscow liable for compensation for damages, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the head of the Council of Europe, said.
German Chancellor Olaf Sholz said the register would play "a central role...to punish the war crimes of the Russian occupiers and to demand accountability for the enormous damage that Russia inflicts on Ukraine day after day."
The Council of Europe was established in 1949 to uphold human rights across wider Europe and has 46 members, including the UK, Ukraine and Turkey.
Kyiv says US Patriot systems working 'all fine' after Russia claims damage