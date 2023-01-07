Ukraine updates: Fighting goes on despite Russian cease-fire

Ukrainian and Russian forces carried on fighting and exhanging fire after Russia unilaterally called for a temporary cease-fire over the period of Orthodox Christmas holiday. DW has the latest.

Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continued on Saturday, despite a unilateral declaration of a cease-fire called by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

A Ukrainian drone was shot down by Russian air defenses on Saturday morning over the port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, according to Russian state media.

The Russian-installed governor of the city said that a drone attack on the city, a major naval base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was the latest in a series of Ukrainians attacks on the port, TASS news agency reported.

Putin announced a unilateral ceasefire beginning Friday noon to mark the Orthodox Christmas holiday, but the Ukrainian governor of the contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine reported shelling a few hours after the purported truce was announced.

The UK Ministry of Defense in its daily readout on the invasion said Saturday that "fighting continued at a routine level into the Orthodox Christmas period."

Here are other related developements concerning the war in Ukraine on January 7:

Zelenskyy praises US for armored fighting vehicles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his nightly address from Kyiv thatBradley armored vehicles were "exactly what is needed" by Ukrainian troops locked in combat.

The US said Friday it would said send Bradley armored combat vehicles to Ukraine for the first time as part of its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid.

“For the first time, we will get Bradley armoured vehicles — this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong,” he said.

The US joined Germany and France in expanding weapons assistance to Ukraine on Friday.

