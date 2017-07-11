Ukraine: Satellite image shows trench at a mass grave site in Bucha — live updates

World leaders strongly condemn civilian killings in towns near Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vows further sanctions against Moscow

Russia requests a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday

Satellite image shows mass grave site in Bucha

New satellite imagery of Bucha revealed a 45-foot (13.71 meter) trench at a site where a mass grave has been identified, a US satellite data firm says.

The pictures from Maxar Technologies showed trench dug into the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints.

The images were captured on 31 March, but the company said the first signs of excavation for a mass grave were seen on March 10.

Bodies were first buried in the grave on the church grounds in the first days of the war, residents told CNN.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Russia requested the UN Security Council to convene to discuss the accusations.

Round-up of events in Ukraine war on Sunday

Western leaders have condemned the killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha and the surrounding areas of Kyiv.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said prosecutors investigating possible war crimes carried out by Russian troops. Ukrainian forces found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv over the weekend.

A leading rights group, Human Rights Watch told DW it had documented what it described as "apparent war crimes."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced what he called Russia's attempt to eliminate "the whole nation" during an appearance Sunday on US broadcaster CBS, saying: "This is genocide."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Western allies would agree on further sanctions on Russia in the coming days over its invasion of Ukraine and the "atrocities" committed by Russian troops in a town near Kyiv.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has called on the European Union to discuss a ban on Russian gas imports after reports emerged of Russian forces committing atrocities near Kyiv.

Russia requested a UN Security Council session on Monday over Bucha war crime allegations. Russia described photos and videos from the town as a "staged performance," despite the first-hand verifications of the killings by journalists from several international outlets.

Russian missiles also targeted key infrastructure, including a likely oil refinery, in Ukraine's southern port of Odesa.

