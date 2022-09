DW News

Ukraine Nuclear Inspection

A team of UN inspectors has completed its first tour of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The plant is occupied by Russian forces and has been shelled in recent weeks sparking fears of a nuclear accident. Najmedin Meshkati is an engineering professor at the University of Southern California. He tells Brent Goff on The Day he is "extremely worried" about the saftey of the plant.