 Ukraine misses out on World Cup after loss to Wales | NRS-Import | DW | 05.06.2022

NRS-Import

Ukraine misses out on World Cup after loss to Wales

Despite a war at home, Ukraine's national football team hoped to inspire by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Their quest came up short despite an inspiring showing on a wet pitch in Wales.

Ukraine soccer players hanging their head after a first-half goal concession

Ukraine's quest to qualify for the Qatar World Cup came up short

Wales 1-0 Ukraine
(Yarmolenko o.g. 34')

Ukraine's World Cup dreams were snuffed out with a loss to Wales in the final European World Cup playoff in Cardiff on Sunday.

A win over Scotland in midweek raised hopes that, despite a war with Russia at home, Ukraine's national team could qualify for the Qatar World Cup. But despite 20 shot attempts in rainy conditions, the Ukrainians couldn't match a first-half own goal from Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed in a free kick from Gareth Bale shortly before halftime.

More to come...