Ukraine misses out on World Cup after loss to Wales

Wales 1-0 Ukraine

(Yarmolenko o.g. 34')

Ukraine's World Cup dreams were snuffed out with a loss to Wales in the final European World Cup playoff in Cardiff on Sunday.

A win over Scotland in midweek raised hopes that, despite a war with Russia at home, Ukraine's national team could qualify for the Qatar World Cup. But despite 20 shot attempts in rainy conditions, the Ukrainians couldn't match a first-half own goal from Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed in a free kick from Gareth Bale shortly before halftime.

More to come...