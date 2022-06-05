Ukraine misses out on World Cup after loss to Wales

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Despite a war at home, Ukraine's national football team hoped to inspire by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Their quest came up short despite an inspiring showing on a wet pitch in Wales.
Ukraine's World Cup dreams were snuffed out with a loss to Wales in the final European World Cup playoff in Cardiff on Sunday.
A win over Scotland in midweek raised hopes that, despite a war with Russia at home, Ukraine's national team could qualify for the Qatar World Cup. But despite 20 shot attempts in rainy conditions, the Ukrainians couldn't match a first-half own goal from Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed in a free kick from Gareth Bale shortly before halftime.
More to come...