Ukraine: Defending the front-line city of Pokrovsk

Max Zander in Pokrovsk, Ukraine
October 22, 2024

Russia is slowly advancing towards Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Should the city fall, Russia would gain access to important roads and railway connections which could serve as a gateway to the neighboring Dnipro-Petrovsk region.

