Ukraine: Defending the front-line city of Pokrovsk

ConflictsUkraineUkraine: Defending the front-line city of PokrovskTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMax Zander in Pokrovsk, Ukraine10/22/2024October 22, 2024Russia is slowly advancing towards Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Should the city fall, Russia would gain access to important roads and railway connections which could serve as a gateway to the neighboring Dnipro-Petrovsk region. https://p.dw.com/p/4m4sMAdvertisement