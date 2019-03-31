Ukraine: Comedian Zelensky and incumbent Poroshenko set for runoff vote — exit poll

Political newcomer Volodymyr Zelensky has won over 30 percent of the vote in Ukraine's presidential polls, with President Poroshenko claiming below 18 percent support, exit polls showed on Sunday evening.

Another key contender, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, scored around 14 percent.

The results would put Zelensky and Poroshenko into the final vote on the 21 of April.

Forty-one-year-old Zelensky is famous for playing a character of a president in a political comedy show called "Servant of the People."

Watch video 03:16 The comedian who wants to become president

During his campaign, Zelensky focused on fighting corruption and urged direct talks with Russia to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"A new life, a normal life is starting," Zelensky said after voting on Sunday. "A life without corruption, without bribes."

Following the exit, polls, he also said that his apparent victory was "only the first step towards a big victory."

"We don't care who else is going to enter the second round," he said. "We are young people, we don't want to see all this past in our future, in our country's future."

'Harsh lesson' for Poroshenko

Petro Poroshenko, the 53-year-old current president and millionaire chocolate magnate, claimed the office shortly after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ahead of the Sunday vote, Poroshenko focused on bringing Ukraine into the EU and NATO, and also pledged to take back control of the Crimean peninsula and defeat the rebels in the east.

Poroshenko described the election as "a crossing of the Rubicon of not returning either to the Soviet Union or to the Russian empire."

However, he has lost support due to the country's economic woes and widespread corruption.

"This is a harsh lesson for me and the authorities as a whole," he told reporters after the exit polls were published. "It is a reason to work on our mistakes."

Read more: Ukraine's presidential hopefuls: What you need to know

Watch video 02:44 Share Elections in Ukraine Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3FxEr Which issues decide the presidential elections in Ukraine?

The head-to-head battle between Zelensky and Poroshenko will pose a strong contrast to the crowded political field in the general campaign, which saw a total of 39 candidates vying for the office.

Tymoshenko waves off exit polls

On Sunday evening, Ukrainian police said they had received over 1,600 claims of electoral law violations.

Yulia Tymoshenko, who had spent years in prison under the country's former pro-Russian leadership, tried to downplay the exit polls and said she was still hoping to enter the next round.

"I am urging [the voters] to pay no mind to the exit polls," she said in remarks broadcaster by local ICTV. "All these purchasable aim to disorganize our team during the election."

She added that figures collected by her team put her support at 20.9 percent, ahead of Poroshenko and into the second round.

More to come...

dj/jlw (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.