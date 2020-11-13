Ukraine and the War

But Europe isn’t targeting Moscow’s lucrative energy industry as it’s dependent on Russian oil and gas. What to do?

Aid for Ukrainians in Poland

Poland's hoteliers and hostel owners are opening their doors without charge to Ukrainians. Poland is better known for rejecting refugees. But the response to its Ukrainian neighbors in this time of crisis could hardly be more different.

Face to Face: Will Energy Prices Explode?

Western sanctions on Russia are driving up energy prices around the world: Will we still be able to heat our homes next winter? Are coal and nuclear power set to make a comeback in many countries? We ask the Bruegel Institute's Georg Zachmann.

Can Nuclear Fusion Solve the Eenergy Crisis?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how dependent the world is on fossil fuels. Scientists have been working on nuclear fusion for decades. China is developing a thorium reactor. Is this our energy future?

Clean and Cheap: Solar's Winning Formula

The sun's energy is clean, sustainable and cheaper than burning fossil fuels. It could end our dependency on Russian oil and gas. So why don’t we make more use of it?

