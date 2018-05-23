 UK woman detained in Dubai over Facebook comment | News | DW | 08.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UK woman detained in Dubai over Facebook comment

A rights group has urged the UAE PM to free a British woman detained over a social media post referring to her ex-husband's new wife as a "horse." She faces a fine and imprisonment in the Muslim city-state if convicted.

Dubai Kronprinz Hamdan bin Muhammad Al Maktum (Getty Images/AFP/M. Naamani)

A human rights group on Monday called on Dubai's ruler to free a woman who was arrested for allegedly defamatory comments posted on Facebook in 2017. 

"I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse," Laleh Shahravesh allegedly wrote in response to her ex-husband posting about marrying his second wife. "You married a horse you idiot."

Shahravesh and her 14-year-old daughter, Paris, were arrested last month over the comment shortly shortly after arriving in the emirate of Dubai for her ex-husband's funeral, despite the comment being posted over three years ago. Dubai authorities had received a complaint at the time.

Both were freed on bail, and Paris was allowed return to the UK, however 55-year-old Laleh was required to remain in Dubai pending a court case.

The UK-based legal advocacy group Detained in Dubai appealed to the emirate's ruler and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to free Shahravesh so she could return to her daughter in London.

Shahravesh told Sky News that she flew to the UAE after learning that her ex-husband had died of a heart attack. She was taking Paris to visit her father's grave, said Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling.

"Paris wanted to say goodbye to her father," she said. "We flew to Dubai where we were intending to stay for just five days, and were arrested immediately upon entry because Pedro's new wife [...] had reported my old Facebook post to the police," she told Sky News.

Britain's foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said that Shahravesh was "getting the best possible service" from British diplomats.

Shahravesh is scheduled to make a second court appearance on Thursday and could face up to two years in prison or a £50,000 fine (€58,000, $65.000) if convicted. 

Repressing dissent

In the aftermath of the 2011 Arab uprisings, the UAE has become increasingly repressive and public dissent has gone silent. It now has one of the world's highest rates of political prisoners per capita.

Critics have also pointed to the UAE's tactic of holding dissidents in detention for extended periods of time before putting them on trial, apparently in hopes that the outside world might forget them.

Read more: UAE jails rights activist Ahmed Mansoor over social media posts  

  • Frankreich Aussicht vom Eiffelturm in Paris (picture-alliance/Norbert Schmidt)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Viewed from above

    Whether in Berlin, London, Paris, Dubai or New York - skyscrapers and towers with views are popular places for photos in times of Instagram. Not only followers like spectacular views over a city.

  • BdT - Fernsehturm in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    TV Tower, Berlin

    The TV Tower (368 metres) on Alexanderplatz is the tallest building in Germany. If the weather is fine, you can see up to 40 kilometres from the observation deck. One floor above there is a restaurant that turns on its own axis in half an hour.

  • BdT Spätherbst am Großen Stern (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Siegessäule, Berlin

    The Berlin Victory Column (1873) towers 69 metres above the Tiergarten. At the top of this historic vantage point in the German capital stands Victoria, the goddess of victory. The eight meter high figure is also called "Gold-Else".

  • Sommer in Berlin (DW/Elisabeth Jahn)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from "Siegessäule"

    285 steps lead up to the viewing platform at a height of 50 metres via a narrow spiral staircase. Around the Victory Column, car traffic rages on the place "Großer Stern", but the park landscape of the Tiergarten stretches all around.

  • Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Burj Khalifa (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Burj Khalifa, Dubai

    It is almost impossible to photograph the highest building in the world (828 meters high) in its entirety. The building has become a landmark for the United Arab Emirates. Who wants to enjoy the panorama from above, takes the lift up to 452 meters height.

  • Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Blick von der Burj Khalifa auf die Dubai Mall (picture-alliance/imageBroker/W. Schäfer)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from Burj Khalifa

    Since the opening in 2010, this view of downtown Dubai has been possible in principle. On many days, however, haze and dust obscure the view of Dubai Mall and Fountain Lake, which in the dark surprises visitors with illuminated fountains.

  • Frankreich Aussicht vom Arc de Triomphe in Paris (picture-alliance/imageBroker/E. Bömsch)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Tour Montparnasse, Paris

    In the skyline of the French capital, the Tour Montparnasse is an imposition for many. But the highest building of the French capital after the Eiffel Tower (300 meters) with a height of 210 meters offers the best view to all Parisian landmarks.

  • Frnakreich Yoga auf der Tour Montparnasse in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/Maxppp/Y. Foreix)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from Tour Montparnasse

    The viewing platform is open daily from 09:30 - 23:30. We recommend the day/night ticket for 23 euros, which allows two visits within 48 hours. The terrace of the Paris skyscraper overlooking the Eiffel Tower is also a popular location for yoga classes.

  • USA One World Trade Center in New York (CC By Anthony Quintano 2.0)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    One World Trade Center, New York

    It is the highest building in New York and is also called Freedom Tower. Because here the National 9/11 Memorial commemorates the victims of the terrorist attack of 2001. This is where the World Trade Center with the Twin Towers used to stand.

  • USA Aussicht vom One World Trade Center in New York (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lane)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from One World Trade Center

    With the elevators (Sky Pods) it goes in 47 seconds to the 102nd floor. Here New York lies at one's feet. The viewing platform extends over three different levels. All visitors must pass through the security checkpoint. Only a small bag is allowed. There is no cloakroom or lockers on site.

  • Deutschland Blick vom Maintower in Frankfurt am Main (picture-alliance/imageBroker/U. Kraft)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    Main Tower, Frankfurt

    With the Stop'n Watch telescope you can take a look at the banking district of the Main metropolis. As Frankfurt's only high-rise building to date, it invites visitors to a viewing platform at a height of 200 metres.

  • Deutschland Blick über Frankfurt am Main (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    View from Main Tower

    Frankfurt at night is a frequent photo motif. At #maintower you can find a selection of snapshots of the Main Tower visitors.

  • Großbritannien London Bridge Tower oder The Shard von Renzo Piano (Getty Images/M. Lloyd)

    Beautiful views guaranteed

    The Shard, London

    The glass viewing platform under the top of the skyscraper "Shard" offers a unique view over the British capital on beautiful days. But the view to the Thames, the Tower Bridge, the City - the business centre or the famous power station of Battersea can also have a great attraction in light fog.

    Author: Ille Simon


kw/msh (AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UAE jails rights activist Ahmed Mansoor over social media posts

Mansoor, detained for a year and denied access to lawyers before trial, was also fined and given three years probation after release. He is accused of posting social media content "damaging to the UAE's social harmony." (30.05.2018)  

United Arab Emirates charges UK academic with spying

A British academic who was in the United Arab Emirates to research the effects of the Arab Spring on the country has been charged with spying. Matthew Hedges has already been in custody for several months. (15.10.2018)  

The spectacular architecture of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

The famous Paris art museum's new branch in the capital of the United Arab Emirates will finally open to the public. Over 10 years in the making, the Abu Dhabi Louvre's artwork showcases the universal nature of humanity. (07.11.2017)  

Beautiful views guaranteed

For example, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the One World Trade Center in New York, The Shard skyscraper in London, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai or the Television Tower in Berlin offer panoramic views. (25.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Related content

Princess Latifa of Dubai escapes and then disappears 23.05.2018

A missing Emirati princess, a French spy, a yacht seized in international waters ... it has all the hallmarks of a geopolitical thriller, but this is no novel. Princess Latifa of Dubai disappeared trying to escape her father, the emirate’s ruler.

Interpol Logo

South Korean to head Interpol, beating out Russian candidate 21.11.2018

The choice of South Korea's Kim Jong Yang to head the international police organization comes as a blow to Russia, whose candidate had been seen as the front-runner in the race.

AFC Asian Cup group E - Saudi Arabien vs Katar

Asian Cup: Cold War in the Gulf as Qatar embarrass political rivals Saudi Arabia 18.01.2019

After the win over heavyweights Saudi Arabia, tiny Qatar look a real threat in the knockout stages of the Asian Cup. The success of the 2022 World Cup hosts comes despite a regional trade blockade and power struggle.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  