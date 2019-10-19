 UK unveils new coin to mark Brexit | News | DW | 26.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK unveils new coin to mark Brexit

A new 50 pence piece will enter circulation in Britain on the day it begins withdrawal from the European Union. Some have decried the coin as divisive.

Brexit coin

The British government on Sunday unveiled a new 50 pence coin to mark the country's departure from the European Union on January 31. The coin bears the inscription "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations."

"Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter," said Finance Minister Sajid Javid.

The finance ministry has twice pushed back the minting of the commemorative Brexit coins as the UK asked to delay its day of departure in the absence of a deal or parliamentary consensus on how to conduct the withdrawal.

About 3 million of the coins will enter circulation across Britain starting on Friday, with a further 7 million to be added later in the year.

A transition period where Britain and the EU will negotiate the final terms of the divorce agreement is set to last until the end of 2020.

Many people expressed their outrage on social media about the government celebrating such a divisive event with a commemorative coin:

es/rc (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

UK parliament votes against reuniting child refugees with families

British MPs approved the latest Brexit bill, but rejected five amendments. They included provisions to reunite child refugees with families already in the UK, and guaranteed residence for millions of EU citizens. (22.01.2020)  

EU names first post-Brexit UK ambassador

Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida is set to serve as the EU's top envoy in London after the UK leaves the bloc, EU authorities have said. The diplomat has represented the EU in Washington and at the UN. (24.01.2020)  

Related content

Symbolbild - Tee

Tea and royalty: What do Germans really think of Brits? 19.10.2019

With Brexit just around the corner, what are the stereotypes which Germans hold most dear about their (for now) fellow EU members? From politeness to an unhealthy obsession with the war, here are 10 of the most common.

Großbritannien Labour-Parteichef Corbyn Besuch in Calderdale

Brexit: Cometh the hour, cometh Jeremy Corbyn? 15.08.2019

For the longest time, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of sitting on the fence on Brexit. Now, he says he has a plan. But can he lead the UK out of its crisis? Rob Mudge looks at his credentials.

Boris Johnson mit Berater Dominic Cummings

Facebook returns to center of British politics 03.09.2019

Boris Johnson's most senior adviser played a key role in the Brexit referendum, campaigning for Vote Leave. With a general election looming, are Dominic Cummings' notorious digital tactics making a comeback?

Advertisement