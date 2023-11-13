UK: Suella Braverman fired as interior minister — reports

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked his home secretary — or interior minister — Suella Braverman on Monday morning as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Braverman caused controversy last week after penning an article in The Times in which she described "pro-Palestinian mobs" as "disturbingly reminscent" of scenes during the height of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Braverman's comments have been criticized as having stoked tension ahead of a pro-Palestinian march in London on Saturday, November 11, the UK's Remembrance Day, which also saw violent scenes involving far-right protesters.

A key figure on the far right of the UK's ruling Conservative Party, Braverman is a committed Brexiteer who has also made headlines for her plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda - plans which were criticzed as "unacc

When the first flight carrying migrants to Rwanda was grounded by the European Court of Human Rights she said the decision was "unacceptable". In June 2023, the Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court ruling that the Rwanda plan was lawful.

