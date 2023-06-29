UK court rules Rwanda migrant deportations are unlawful

A UK court has overturned a previous decision and ruled that deportations to Rwanda are unlawful, blocking a plan endorsed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Three judges at London's Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the UK government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda was unlawful as it cannot be treated as a safe third country.

The ruling is a blow to the Conservative government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had backed the controversial plan as a way to reduce the number of people arriving in the country on small boats.

One of the judges, Ian Burnett, said that "the deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution and other inhumane treatment."

The majority of judges agreed that the deportation would remain unlawful, "unless deficiencies" in Rwanda could be corrected.

UK's deportation plans up in the air

The UK government wants to send thousands of asylum seekers — people who are requesting permission to stay to escape persecution in their home countries — to the small East African country, some 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) from the UK.

Sunak has pledged to stop the arrival of migrants from across the English Channel, making it one of the top five priorities of his government as the country battles inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The first attempt to deport people to Rwanda was planned to take place a year ago but was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The UK's High Court ruled in favor of the government in December, but this decision was appealed by a group of human rights organizations and asylum seekers from different countries. Thursday's ruling is the result of this challenge.

More to come…

ab/dj (Reuters, AFP)