  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
MigrationUnited Kingdom

UK court rules Rwanda migrant deportations are unlawful

19 minutes ago

A UK court has overturned a previous decision and ruled that deportations to Rwanda are unlawful, blocking a plan endorsed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TCx3
A plan at Boscombe Down airpot in the UK ready to take migrants to Rwanda
The UK government has lost its attempt to block an appeal that may stop deportations to RwandaImage: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Three judges at London's Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the UK government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda was unlawful as it cannot be treated as a safe third country.

The ruling is a blow to the Conservative government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had backed the controversial plan as a way to reduce the number of people arriving in the country on small boats.

One of the judges, Ian Burnett, said that "the deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution and other inhumane treatment."

The majority of judges agreed that the deportation would remain unlawful, "unless deficiencies" in Rwanda could be corrected.

UK's deportation plans up in the air

The UK government wants to send thousands of asylum seekers — people who are requesting permission to stay to escape persecution in their home countries — to the small East African country, some 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) from the UK.

Sunak has pledged to stop the arrival of migrants from across the English Channel, making it one of the top five priorities of his government as the country battles inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The first attempt to deport people to Rwanda was planned to take place a year ago but was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The UK's High Court ruled in favor of the government in December, but this decision was appealed by a group of human rights organizations and asylum seekers from different countries. Thursday's ruling is the result of this challenge.

More to come…

ab/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius standing with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin
Live

Ukraine updates: Germany to cooperate closely with US on aid

Conflicts46 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

SportsJune 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaking at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions

WEF in China: Separating business from politics?

WEF in China: Separating business from politics?

BusinessJune 28, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A person dressed in red performs on stage

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Culture19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An empty classroom with chairs placed on tables, a blackboard can be seen in the background

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Society17 hours ago04:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

SoccerJune 28, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Angolan refugees stranded in Maine, Portland

Migrants stuck at US-Canada border struggle to get help

Migrants stuck at US-Canada border struggle to get help

Migration14 hours ago02:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage