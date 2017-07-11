 UK: Rwanda deportation flight set to go ahead after court rejects appeal | News | DW | 13.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK: Rwanda deportation flight set to go ahead after court rejects appeal

A controversial plan by the British government to fly asylum-seekers from the UK to Rwanda is set to go ahead after a court rejected a last-minute appeal.

Demonstrators gathered outside the High Commission of Rwanda in London in protest against the UK Government s deal with Rwanda to send refugees to the country

The British and Rwandan governments have faced growing protests over the deal

A last-minute bid to halt deportations of asylum-seekers to Rwanda failed on Monday after the Court of Appeal in London dismissed attempts to stop the first flight.

The British government has faced pushback over the plans. The first flight is set to take off on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement