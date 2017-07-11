UK: Rwanda deportation flight set to go ahead after court rejects appeal

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A controversial plan by the British government to fly asylum-seekers from the UK to Rwanda is set to go ahead after a court rejected a last-minute appeal.
A last-minute bid to halt deportations of asylum-seekers to Rwanda failed on Monday after the Court of Appeal in London dismissed attempts to stop the first flight.
The British government has faced pushback over the plans. The first flight is set to take off on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
rs/wd (AFP, Reuters)