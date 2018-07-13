 UK reveals fighter jet ′Tempest′ for post-Brexit era | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

UK reveals fighter jet 'Tempest' for post-Brexit era

Britain has presented its model for a next-generation fighter jet at the Farnborough Air Show. It would rival a similar France-led project, as the UK tries to maintain its military prowess in a post-Brexit world.

Model of UK's Tempest fighter jet (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

The UK's defense secretary, Gavin Williamson, unveiled a life-size model of the fighter jet — dubbed Tempest — on Monday at the UK's prestigious Farnborough Air Show.

Williamson said the "world-beating" jet can be used unmanned, as a drone, or with pilots. It is scheduled to be operational by 2035.

The UK is to invest 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion, €2.3 billion) to 2025 in the stealth warplane, which will involve British companies BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce as well as Anglo-Italian Leonardo and pan-European MBDA.

Aiming to ensure UK leadership in defense

Williamson said the program was designed to ensure Britain's continued leadership in fighter technology and control of airspace in future conflicts.

Last year, France and Germany signed an agreement to develop Europe's next-generation fighter jet to replace the aging Rafale and Eurofighter jet by 2040, involving Europe's Airbus and France's Dassault Aviation.

Following the 2016 Brexit referendum, Airbus moved to partner with Dassault at the expense of Britain's BAE Systems. There are concerns in Britain that its defense industry may be shut out from EU plans for next-generation fighter jets, although, officially, both projects have invited other companies to join.

Read more: Why is Germany leasing armed drones?

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who held a speech at the opening day of the air show, said the government is funding "the next phase of the Future Combat Air System Technology Initiative through a ground-breaking partnership known as Team Tempest."

She stressed the UK's expertise in defense technology and emphasized that Brexit would help the UK take back control without disrupting supply chains.

The Farnborough Airshow is the industry's biggest event this year. It alternates with the Paris Air Show. Together, the two events account for over a quarter of industry order intake each year.

ng/rc (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

German army can lease arms-capable Israeli drones, lawmakers say

Germany's army is set to fly arms-capable Heron drones for the first time in history, after a parliamentary committee approved leasing the aircraft from Israel. The project would cost Germany over $1 billion. (14.06.2018)  

Only 4 of Germany's 128 Eurofighter jets combat ready — report

The report is the latest to cast doubt on Germany's military capabilities and readiness. It raises questions of whether Germany is really meeting its NATO commitments. (02.05.2018)  

Why is Germany leasing armed drones?

The German military is determined to add the Israeli Heron TP to its drone fleet – the first time the Bundeswehr will have drones that can be weaponized. But what does it need them for? (31.05.2018)  

India signs deal with France to buy Rafale jets

New Delhi has signed a deal with France's Dassault Aviation to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets. The agreement comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, including an attack on an Indian air base. (23.09.2016)  

Airbus eyeing new European fighter jet

European plane maker Airbus has indicated it's weighing the chances for building a new fighter jet for European allies. It is to replace military aircraft in use now, such as the Tornado and the F/A-18 Hornet. (12.06.2017)  

Serge Dassault, French aviation industrialist, dies at 93

France's fourth-richest man was not only a giant of industry, but also an influential figure in the country's politics and media scenes. Former French President Nikolas Sarkozy said he had "lost a friend." (29.05.2018)  

Related content

Türkei Incirlik Tornados der Bundeswehr Luftwaffe

Airbus eyeing new European fighter jet 12.06.2017

European plane maker Airbus has indicated it's weighing the chances for building a new fighter jet for European allies. It is to replace military aircraft in use now, such as the Tornado and the F/A-18 Hornet.

Russland Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 'can end Yemen conflict' 20.03.2018

The West must use its diplomatic leverage to ensure the Saudis bring the Yemen conflict to an end, Keith Vaz, British MP and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Yemen, told DW.

Jemen Panzer

SIPRI: Weapons sales up again worldwide 11.12.2017

Arms sales are increasing around the world. The current report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that the main beneficiaries are armaments groups in the US and Western Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

UK reveals fighter jet 'Tempest' for post-Brexit era

Tourists charged with stealing bricks from Auschwitz

Brexit: Senior Conservative calls for second referendum

US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief