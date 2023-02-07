  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Rishi Sunak with Cabinet members
Grant Shapps (right) will lead a new energy security and net zero departmentImage: Simon Walker/Photoshot/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

UK: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffles Cabinet

22 minutes ago

The changes, including the creation of four new ministries, focus on energy and net zero targets and come amid a cost-of-living crisis and a series of public sector strikes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NCEw

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his Cabinet and made a number of departmental changes on Tuesday,

His first cabinet shakeup since assuming office comes amid public sector strikes and in-party ethics scandals.

Sunak, who once worked for a hedge fund, is trying to steer the economy through a prolonged period of double-digit inflation and stagnation, a situation worsened by the soaring cost of energy amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Sunak creates four new ministries focused on energy

On Tuesday he announced plans to create a new energy security and net zero department, led by former Business Secretary Grant Shapps.

The new department will allow the UK to focus on providing "cheaper, cleaner, more secure sources of energy — cutting bills, cutting emissions, and cutting our dependence on international energy supplies, like those of Putin’s Russia," Sunak said.

He also laid out proposals for three other departments, with one focusing on science and innovation.

Who are the key movers in Sunak's Cabinet?

In the upheaval, Kemi Badenoch has been appointed the new secretary of state for business and trade.

Former Culture Minister Michelle Donelan was appointed to run the department for science, innovation and technology, while former Housing Minister Lucy Frazer took on the new role for culture, media and sport.

Greg Hands, a former trade minister and one-time party enforcer for the Conservatives, was appointed party chair.

Strikes in the UK amid cost of living crisis deepens

February has seen massive strikes among the UK's public sector workers, including what unions called the "biggest ever" in the history of Britain's National Health Service on Monday.

The prime minister is also trying to convince the business sector of the benefits of the UK's decision to remain out of the European single market, a consequence of its decision to leave the European Union.

"The government needs to reflect the priorities of the British people and be designed to deliver for them," Sunak said on Twitter. "These changes will focus teams on the issues that will build a better future for our children and grandchildren."

His spokesperson said Tuesday's adjustments might not offer a "silver bullet" to all Britain's problems, but it would help the PM deliver his agenda.

Brexit regret, or Bregret, spreads in UK

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Several euronotes laid out

Europe may avoid recession in 2023, economic chiefs say

Europe may avoid recession in 2023, economic chiefs say

The EU's Economic Commissioner said the bloc had encouraging economic news and may avoid a much-feared deep recession in 2023.
BusinessJanuary 16, 2023
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers carry a victim on the rubble as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria

Turkey-Syria: Time 'running out' for people trapped — LIVE

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A US protester holds up a red sign with white letters reading: It is not OK to execute the innocent

Poor Kenyans likely to end up on death row: study

Poor Kenyans likely to end up on death row: study

Human Rights6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Thumbnail "Made"

Rise and fall of an Indonesian entrepreneur

Rise and fall of an Indonesian entrepreneur

Business2 hours ago03:04 min
More from Asia

Germany

A woman, Martina Rink, smiles, standing next to man in suit, Simon Usifo.

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

Literature6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The National Trust team of rangers clear deceased birds from Staple Island

Could bird flu in mink signal threat of a human pandemic?

Could bird flu in mink signal threat of a human pandemic?

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi women's rights activists lift a placard reading 'Stop killing women'

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

Politics12 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Thumbnail "Made"

Lithium: High in demand, bad for the environment

Lithium: High in demand, bad for the environment

Nature and Environment2 hours ago05:56 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

CatastropheFebruary 6, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage