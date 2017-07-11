UK: Police end investigation into 'Partygate' scandal at Downing Street

The UK's Metropolitan Police have ended their investigation into violations of the COVID-19 lockdown rules at parties attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street and Whitehall, the police said on Thursday.

Johnson came under intense fire, including from the members of his own Conservative Party, after being fined for breaking lockdown rules, along with his finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Police said that the investigation had resulted in 126 fines but would not release the identities of those who received them. It is not clear if Johnson has been fined again.

"Our investigation was thorough and impartial and was completed as quickly as we could," Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Met, Helen Ball said.

"This investigation is now complete."

More to come...