  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss takes questions in parliament on September 7, 2022
Truss has refused to step down despite criticism over tax policyImage: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via REUTERS
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

UK: Truss faces grilling from MPs amid tax-cut turnaround

13 minutes ago

Truss will answer questions both from the opposition and her own Conservative Party, after she reversed course on her controversial tax-cut plans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IPAK

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is taking questions in Parliament Wednesday from both the opposition and her own Conservative Party, as she fights to save her political career.

Truss' participation in the weekly Prime Minister's Questions comes after her new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, reversed course on her tax proposal announced a month ago.

Prime minister in the hot seat

The unfunded tax cuts, known as the "mini budget," sparked alarm in the British financial markets and forced the Bank of England to step in with extraordinary measures to save pension schemes. The value of the pound also plummeted following the decision.

The self-inflicted blow by Truss has resulted in calls for her ouster from within her own party. Recent polls show the opposition Labour Party is leading the Conservatives by a large margin, with the Truss government also facing high disapproval among the British public. 

Truss has apologized for her policy missteps, but refused to step down. Foreign Minister James Cleverly has called on the Conservatives to give her another chance, while adding "mistakes happen." 

The general frustration with the British government comes as UK inflation hit a 40-year high.

wd/rs (AP, Reuters) 

Truss 'incredibly sorry to lose' Kwarteng

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Krieg | Angriff auf Korobotschkyne

NATO's Stoltenberg: 'We all need to do more' for Ukraine

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Soldiers with rifles

Federal forces capture key Tigrayan towns in Ethiopia

Federal forces capture key Tigrayan towns in Ethiopia

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man wearing a face mask walks by a shuttered stores at a shopping mall locked down for health monitoring following several COVID-19 cases detected in the area in Beijing

No way out in sight for China's zero-COVID strategy

No way out in sight for China's zero-COVID strategy

Health14 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person placing a book in a stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair

Frankfurt Book Fair to run without Iran

Frankfurt Book Fair to run without Iran

Human Rights21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman in a white shirt and black jacket (center) reacts after an adjourned hearing in court, flanked by two supporters in red shirts

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Human Rights3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrian refugees pack and load their family belongings with the help of Lebanese security forces in the village of Arsal, Lebanon, on June 28, 2018.

Lebanon's threat to send Syrians home: Fact or fiction?

Lebanon's threat to send Syrians home: Fact or fiction?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Two people stand in a field of solar panels, in an autumn landscape of dried grass and bare trees

North Dakota banks on renewables

North Dakota banks on renewables

Business18 hours ago05:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

A street vendor in pink walks past a barricade and burning debris set up by demonstrators

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Catastrophe22 hours ago02:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage