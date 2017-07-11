UK: Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt scraps controversial tax cuts

The UK's newly installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced his tax and spending plans on Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, following a tumultuous few weeks for the country's financial markets and Prime Minister Liz Truss' Cabinet.

Hunt scrapped "almost all" of the tax cuts that had been introduced by his predecessor, he said in a televised statement.

He reiterated his warning that he gave over the weekend that difficult decisions will need to be made and that government departments will have to look at making spending cuts.

Hunt hopes that the new budget will help calm markets and rebuild some of the confidence that the government lost.

What did Hunt change?

The new finance minister reversed the plan to cut the income tax rate from 20p to 19p in April next year. He also said that the government will return to its plan to raise corporation tax to 25%, up from 19% — the lowest rate out of all G7 member states.

He also said that a government plan to cap energy bills for households and businesses will only last until April, limiting another policy introduced by Truss, saying that energy prices were too volatile to make a long-term guarantee. He added that he and the prime minister would discuss what would follow the price cap.

"A central responsibility for any government is to do what's necessary for economic stability. This is vital for businesses making long-term investment decisions and for families concerned about their jobs, their mortgages and the cost of living," Hunt said.

The minister said his changes would raise an extra £32 billion ($36.16 billion; €37 billion) in additional tax revenues for the UK government.

A shaky turnaround in London

Hunt was appointed as finance minister on Friday after Truss fired close ally Kwasi Kwarteng from the post. Truss only took over the role as prime minister from scandal-ridden predecessor Boris Johnson last month.

Truss and Kwarteng's initial attempt at arranging a budget, which included tax cuts for the most wealthy and largescale government borrowing, threw London's financial markets into panic and sent the pound plummeting.

Mounting outrage from the general public as well as from her own Conservative party peers forced Truss's hand into accepting a humiliating U-turn and walking back some of the most controversial plans.

Truss and Hunt — representing the radical right and moderate wings of the party respectively — spent the weekend hammering out a new budget, but analysts now see Hunt as the driving force behind government policy, leaving Truss a lame-duck.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ab/rs (AP, Reuters)