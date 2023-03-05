  1. Skip to content
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield
Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's record goalscorer in the Premier League eraImage: Peter Byrne/AP Photo/picture alliance
SportsUnited Kingdom

UK: Liverpool rewrite record books by thrashing Man Utd 7-0

2 hours ago

Besides setting a new record margin of victory in the clash between English football's two most successful clubs, other records were also rewritten.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OHKI

Manchester United suffered its heaviest defeat in the English Premier League on Sunday, losing 7-0 to Liverpool in what was the club's worst loss since 1931 when it went down 7-0 in a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second division.

Liverpool, in turn, recorded their biggest ever margin of victory in the fixture.

Mohamed Salah struck twice and became the Merseyside club's all-time leading Premier League scorer with 129 goals.

"To get it today against United with that result is unbelievable. I'm going home to celebrate with the family, Chamomile tea and sleep," he said after the game.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez both scored twice and Roberto Firmino also found the back of the net once.

Six of Liverpools goals came in an explosive second-half performance.

It was the first time since 1999 that three players had scored two goals for the same club in the Premier League.

Liverpool and United managers react

United claimed their first trophy since 2017 just a week ago by winning the League Cup.

Sunday's sobering defeat, described by Sky Sports pundit and their former defender Gary Neville as a 'disgrace', however left them in third place on 49 points and surely out of the title race.

Erik ten Hag accused his Manchester United players of an "unprofessional" and "unacceptable" performance.

"This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I'm really disappointed and angry about it. It is a reality check," the Manchester United manager said.

Liverpool's previous biggest win over United was a 7-1 victory in 1895 when both clubs were in the second tier.

The team's fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth on 42 points, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

"It was a fantastic day for everyone," Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson told Sky Sports. "The performance level from every single player was top quality today which is something that we've been missing for a while of course."

lo/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Still DW Beitrag Syrien Erdbeben Ammar Fayyad

Thousands of Syrians too traumatized to sleep at home

Catastrophe5 hours ago01:32 min
