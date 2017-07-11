UK lawmaker David Amess dies after being stabbed multiple times

UK Member of Parliament David Amess was stabbed several times by a man who walked into his constituency meeting at a church in the seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea, his office confirmed on Friday.

Police later confirmed Amess died from his wounds.

Police arrested a 25-year-old suspect after they were called to reports of the stabbing just after 1100 UTC Friday, Essex police said in a statement. "A man was arrested and a knife recovered," said Essex Police.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," police said.

Watch video 02:51 UK lawmaker stabbed – DW's Charlotte Chelsom-Pill reports

What do we know so far?

Emergency workers had tried to stabilize Amess before moving him from the church, Southend Conservative Party chairman John Lamb said.

An air ambulance was waiting outside Belfairs Methodist church where the incident occurred to transport him to a hospital, reports said. But two hours after the stabbing occoured, he had not been taken to hospital, Lamb said, adding the situation was "extremely serious."

Who was Amess?

Amess was a Member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but had been a lawmaker since 1983.

Sir David Amess in the House of Commons

Amess, a prominent Eurosceptic who campaigned for the Leave campaign, lists his interests as "animal welfare and pro-life issues" on his website.

How have prominent UK figures reacted?

Politicians and prominent figures from across the political spectrum expressed shock at the stabbing and Amess's death.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called it "absolutely devastating news" and said the lawmaker was "hugely kind and good."

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab called Amess "a common sense politician and formidable campaigner with a big heart and tremendous generosity of spirit."

"Rest in peace David," Educatiion Minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted. "You were a champion of animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many."

"Let us remember him and what he did with his life," Health Minister Sajid Javid said, while calling Amess "a great man, a great friend and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called the stabbing a "shocking and tragic incident" while First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said "this is awful beyond words."

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted earlier in the day: "Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family."

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted that it was "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."

Stabbing comes five years after killing of Labour Party MP

The stabbing comes five years after Labour Party MP Jo Cox was killed in her northern England constituency.

"Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets," Cox's widow, Brendan Cox, tweeted on Friday after reports of the stabbing.

British lawmakers generally do not have police protection in their constituencies. Amess had indiciated the times and locations of open meetings with constituents on his website.

