UK: Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned from Rishi Sunak's government amid an investigation into allegations of bullying. Raab disputed the report's findings despite stepping down.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab announced his resignation from Rishi Sunak's Conservative government on Friday morning.

Raab said he was quitting because he had promised to step down if the inquiry "made any finding of bullying whatsoever."

"I believe it is important to keep my word," he said.

However, Raab also took issue with the inquiry's findings.

"Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims leveled against me," he said. "I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

Raab had requested the review in November following formal complaints from civil servants.

Internationally, Raab is probably best known either for his stint as foreign minister under Boris Johnson, or for his leading role in the Brexit campaign before most mainstream Conservative politicians had declared for the movement Image: Janine Schmitz/photothek/imago images

Raab had previously said he did not believe himself guilty of workplace bullying but that he would not apologize for what he called a "forthright" approach to his work.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office on Thursday confirmed receipt of the inquiry's findings on Raab, and had said it was considering its next step. The opposition Labour Party had accused Sunak of dithering on the issue.

More to follow...

