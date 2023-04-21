  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Dominic Raab
Raab had promised to resign if the bullying complaints were upheldImage: Toby Melville/REUTERS
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

UK: Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

14 minutes ago

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned from Rishi Sunak's government amid an investigation into allegations of bullying. Raab disputed the report's findings despite stepping down.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QO8z

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab announced his resignation from Rishi Sunak's Conservative government on Friday morning. 

Raab said he was quitting because he had promised to step down if the inquiry "made any finding of bullying whatsoever." 

"I believe it is important to keep my word," he said. 

However, Raab also took issue with the inquiry's findings. 

"Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims leveled against me," he said. "I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

Raab had requested the review in November following formal complaints from civil servants.  

Dominic Raab and Heiko Maas, then British and German foreign ministers, pose holding each other's national team football jersey on June 29, 2021, ahead of a match between England and Germany.
Internationally, Raab is probably best known either for his stint as foreign minister under Boris Johnson, or for his leading role in the Brexit campaign before most mainstream Conservative politicians had declared for the movementImage: Janine Schmitz/photothek/imago images

Raab had previously said he did not believe himself guilty of workplace bullying but that he would not apologize for what he called a "forthright" approach to his work. 

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office on Thursday confirmed receipt of the inquiry's findings on Raab, and had said it was considering its next step. The opposition Labour Party had accused Sunak of dithering on the issue. 

More to follow... 

msh/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sits on a Leopard 2 with his hand over his ears

Too early to discuss Ukraine in NATO, German minister says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Khartoum residents trying to leave the city

Sudan: Chaos in Khartoum as death toll rises

Sudan: Chaos in Khartoum as death toll rises

Conflicts14 hours ago02:39 min
More from Africa

Asia

Adult toy company MyMuse worker packs products

India's sexual wellness industry booms, but taboo remains

India's sexual wellness industry booms, but taboo remains

Health22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

Politics16 hours ago02:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

Bazaar with people milling around

Turkey elections: Refugees are a top political issue

Turkey elections: Refugees are a top political issue

Politics24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Science2 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage